Doctors Kill More Than Covid-19 Could?

Whistleblower alleges patients are being killed by gross medical mismanagement.

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

“These people aren’t dying of Covid.” The speaker is Nicole Sirotek, a nurse from Elko, Nev. When she heard about the coronavirus crisis in New York City, Sirotek rushed there to help. But what she found horrified her—and led her to make a whistleblower video that has been repeatedly banned and reposted on social media, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

Sirotek charges patients are being “murdered . . . by gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement.” She describes a series of lethal examples of extreme malpractice, including botched intubations, patients being routinely denied the blood transfusions that would have kept them alive, deadly injections of the wrong kind of insulin, refusal of life-saving antibiotics, and much more. She says the patients put on ventilators are essentially being condemned to death, due to the lack of effort to keep them alive and wean them from the machines, such that the supposedly lifesaving ventilators actually inflict a near-90% mortality rate.

“I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people—and nobody will listen to me. Like I said, I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure that when you defibrillate somebody with a heartbeat of 40 and a stable rhythm, and you kill them, that’s murder.”

Sirotek’s tearful testimony is shocking and heart-rending. But it isn’t surprising. Even in normal times, malfeasance by doctors, euphemistically known as “iatrogenic illness,” is at least the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind only heart disease and cancer. A 2017 Johns Hopkins study found that medical malfeasance in America causes more than 250,000 deaths every year—possibly far more. A 2013 study states that “the true number of premature deaths associated with preventable harm to patients was estimated at more than 400,000 per year.” A 2004 meta-study by five physicians, published under the title “Death By Medicine,” argues that the actual number is approximately 783,936 per year, which makes bad doctors the leading cause of death in America by a considerable margin. If those experts are right, doctors’ mistakes have killed more than 12 million Americans since the study was published in 2004.

The medical profession is in near-total denial. If you ask doctors about the top 10 leading causes of death, they offer something like this list: heart disease (647,457), cancer (599,108), unintentional injuries (169,936), chronic lower respiratory disease (160,201), stroke and cerebrovascular diseases (146,383), Alzheimer’s (121,404), diabetes (83,564), influenza and pneumonia (55,672), kidney disease (50,633), and suicide (47,173). What doctors won’t tell you is that doctors likely kill far more people than any of those diseases.

The fearmongering media recently hyped headlines arguing that the number of Americans expected to die of coronavirus in 2020 has doubled to 134,000. That sounds terrible—and I suppose it is. Yet they don’t mention that doctor malfeasance kills nearly five times that many people each year, year after year, decade after decade. And the people killed by doctors, unlike those killed by coronavirus, are not overwhelmingly elderly people with serious conditions, but are a more representative cross-section of people receiving medical care.

Additionally, we don’t know how many of the 134,000 people who will supposedly die of coronavirus this year will really have been killed by doctors, not by the virus. If Sirotek’s testimony accurately reflects the kind of care given poor and working- class Americans, it would seem that a great many “coronavirus” deaths are really third-, second-, or even first-degree murders by incompetent, arrogant, and/or sociopathic doctors.

Mainstream medicine in America is a lucrative racket that attracts money-grubbing egotists and borderline sociopaths. And if they weren’t sociopathic to start with, the medical machine strives to remake them as such. During their residency, up-and-coming doctors are subjected to a brutal hazing ritual: They are forced to work the emergency room and go without sleep for up to 72 hours while trying to keep burning, shooting, stabbing, and accident victims alive. Like the Skull and Bones hazing ritual, whose details are too disgusting to mention here, the medical hazing ritual inculcates initiates with a sense of superiority over ordinary mortals. No wonder so many doctors lack humility and compassion.

Despite the grotesque failings of mainstream medicine, alternative health experts are increasingly being censored and marginalized. YouTube recently announced that it would take down any video that expressed views that conflict with those of the World Health Organization’s globalist bigshot doctors—doctors like Anthony Fauci, who in his capacity as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases paid the Wuhan Institute of Virology $7.4 million to do extremely dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses.

We keep hearing that coronavirus dissidents are a threat to public health. But the mainstream medical profession, and its friends in the germ warfare laboratories, may be vastly bigger threats.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host. He lives in rural western Wisconsin.