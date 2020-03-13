Alt-Health Expert Says Coronavirus Good for Big Pharma, Police State

By Donald Jeffries

The markets are in the midst of “correcting,” having already dropped thousands of points in a few weeks, and fear is widespread among the American people and much of the world over an alleged new “super-bug” dubbed the Coronavirus. Longtime researcher and author Jon Rappoport is trying to offer an alternative to the mass hysteria gripping the public.

Rappoport appeared on this writer’s radio show “I Protest” on January 31. “I’ve spent the last 30 years, among other subjects, covering fake epidemics basically that turned out to be duds,” Rappoport said. “West Nile, SARS [Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome], Swine Flu, going back to 1976, Zika, and maybe one or two others. And in each case, the pattern was exactly the same. Very ominous announcements from public health agencies, World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control, news stories appearing predicting huge numbers of cases, global spread, could be many, many, many deaths, talk of quarantines and isolation . . . and in each case, when the final verdicts were in, the number of deaths was very, very low. And so I was very suspicious, and still am, when this pattern began to emerge” with the Coronavirus.

A fierce critic of our medical industrial complex, Rappoport suggested that the hype and hysteria could be because, “They want to have people obey all medical orders from what I call the medical cartel, which is a gigantic complex of institutions and practitioners and schools and drug companies and medical journals and so forth. The idea is they want to enroll people in the medical system from cradle to grave, and therefore, these so-called epidemics are very good teaching moments and lessons to condition the public to say ‘the doctors know, only the experts know, follow what they say, do what they tell you. If there’s a vaccine, you must take it; therefore, you must take all vaccines when we tell you to, and if you don’t, we’ll pass laws that mandate it.’ ”

The dire reporting on the Coronavirus has led to predictable politicization. Donald Trump’s many enemies are directly blaming him, and in a recent national address on the subject, Trump blamed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Conspiracy theories are everywhere. How did this new virus originate? How does any virus originate? Is 5G [Fifth Generation wireless technology] really responsible? People have posted videos of Lysol spray cans online, displaying the incredible fact that “Human Coronavirus” is listed there. The rabbit hole runs very deep here.

Rappoport’s reporting has been virtually the sole available source of reasonable alternative news on this issue. In a Feb. 28 article on his “No Mo re Fake News” website, Rappoport noted:

If you’re going to launch a phony epidemic, the ideal place for it is mainland China. The government will lock down that country quicker than a missile fired from a drone. And then nobody will be able to figure out what’s going on. Which is exactly what you want. You can say there are a million epidemic cases, you can say thousands of people are dropping dead on the street, you can say it’s a bioweapon or a bat virus, you can especially say the government there is reacting beautifully, and we should all look to the Chinese example of how to run things. Because that’s how you want things to be run everywhere, right? China is perfect for a phony epidemic. How are people going to figure out it’s a fake behind the lockdown?

As he notes, there is no definitive test to diagnose this virus. “Public health officials and governments know they can say anything they want to, thereby exacerbating the fear and the lies,” writes Rappoport, “and on that basis, they can declare emergencies and quarantines and lockdowns and the closure of businesses and the cessation of trade. They can bring police or troops to an area to ‘secure order.’ ” As Rappoport astutely points out, such drastic measures alone will convince most people that the virus is dangerous.

He calls out all those who stand to profit from the se doomsday scenarios:

Big Pharma gets to sell immense amounts of highly toxic antiviral drugs and gets to develop and sell an enormously profitable and potentially toxic vaccine. National militaries lick their chops and anticipate moving into big cities and maintaining order. The collection of entities I call the medical cartel gets to exert more influence over the minds of billions of people: “Medical diagnosis and treatment, from birth to death, is absolutely essential for the survival of life on planet Earth. ”

This writer has spent his entire adult life working within the medical industrial complex. The corruption, incompetence, and lack of morality are beyond belief. There is no more reason for the public to trust health officials or establishment scientists than there is to trust our political leaders, or professional journalists, who push any lie their bosses tell them to push. It is my belief we are being lied to about the coronavirus, because we are being lied to about everything.

