Deep State Targets Corsi Over Russiagate Rubbish

Jerome Corsi, now embroiiled in the “Russiagate nonsense,” says they are “desperate to put me into prison and shut me up.” He talked with author and now radio show host Donald Jeffries about why he believes Robert Mueller has come after him, and what he intends to do about it.

By Donald Jeffries

This writer was privileged to interview Jerome Corsi recently on the weekly radio show, “I Protest.”* Corsi has become embroiled in the “Russiagate” nonsense, with inferences that he somehow “colluded” with shadowy Russians and/or banished whistleblower Julian Assange. The establishment contends that Corsi “obstructed justice” by destroying or lying about emails.

“I’m 72 years old and have never committed a crime,” Corsi declared. “I don’t have as much as a parking ticket to my record.”

Early on in the interview Corsi said in regard to his legal issues, “I can talk about every single aspect of it. I intend on exposing [special prosecutor Robert] Mueller. I know that they are desperate to put me into prison and shut me up.”

At another point, he declared, “I think my two biggest crimes are that I supported Donald Trump, and I believe in Jesus Christ. . . . Coming from Harvard, that makes me some kind of criminal.”

Corsi spoke of the two groups of Russians Mueller has indicted, none of whom will be coming to America for trial.

“They’re all just show indictments,” said Corsi.

He rightly pointed out that most Americans are too “dumbed down” to know the difference between an indictment and a conviction.

“Why doesn’t Mueller just indict Putin?” Corsi asked. “Another Russian who’s never going to stand trial.”

Corsi described as “grueling” the 40 hours, in six sessions, that he spent talking with Mueller. Corsi set out to cooperate to the best of his ability, bringing in his laptops and external hard drive, which had a “time machine” application.

“Nothing could be permanently erased,” Corsi stated. “It was still in the backup system.”

Corsi gave them his cell phones, user names, and passwords to his email accounts, “anything they wanted.”

“I didn’t lie,” Corsi maintained. “I had memory mistakes. With the way they question you, it’s impossible not to have memory mistakes. They have an eight-inch-thick book with everything from me in it. They won’t let you see it.”

Regarding the plea deal offered him, Corsi said, “I just could not bring myself to swear to God that I committed a crime I didn’t commit.”

The plea deal was hardly lenient anyhow. For a full year, if Corsi said or wrote anything they didn’t like, he could be brought back before a judge and “get five years or whatever in prison.”

Corsi told them, “If that’s what America has come to, then take a 72-year-old guy and throw me in prison. I’ll die in prison. I’m not going to lie to save my hide.”

He added, “Our government has become the George the Third that our founding fathers rebelled against, on steroids. If the government is saying something, my first assumption is they’re lying.”

He likened the “abusive techniques” of American investigators to those of the KGB or Gestapo.

The mainstream media has peddled the ridiculous “Russiagate” story, which is a twisted foster child of the very real corruption revealed in DNC emails, exposing efforts to undermine the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, in order to benefit Deep State favorite Hillary Clinton. There was the corresponding murder of young DNC staffer Seth Rich, whom Assange all but named as the leaker of the emails involved.

Corsi is determined to fight the absurd allegations, declaring that the cause of freedom has “been paid for with the lives and blood of a lot of patriots.”

Corsi said he authorized Mueller and his team to get his phone records.

“Mueller doesn’t have a crime,” he said. “They have invented a crime—collusion with Russia.”

The real reason for the show trial, said Corsi, was that Mueller was out to get Donald Trump indicted or impeached from the beginning and was only looking for evidence to fit his predetermined conclusion that the president is a criminal.

Corsi is not some predictable right-wing zealot. He went to Harvard and wrote his dissertation on the right of The New York Times and The Washington Post to publish the “Pentagon Papers,” the lengthy report that was leaked by Daniel Ellsberg to the media and showed how the U.S. had engaged in a secret war in Vietnam and Cambodia unbeknownst to the American people.

Full disclosure: Corsi has written blurbs for all of this writer’s books, including Survival of the Richest: How the Corruption of the Marketplace and the Disparity of Wealth Created the Greatest Conspiracy of All, not exactly standard conservative reading.

The idea that Corsi, or Roger Stone, or Steve Bannon, or Paul Manafort, or Donald Trump himself, “colluded” with Russia to deny Hillary Clinton the presidency ought to be scoffed at by even the most gullible members of the public. America has a long history of voting fraud, from “Landslide” Lyndon Johnson and his dead demographic base to the widespread corruption exposed in the Collier Brothers’ book Votescam. The Russians had nothing to do with any of that.

Corsi’s legal case demonstrates that legal and political persecution are alive and well in this country.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world.