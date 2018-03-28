SPLC Under Fire

Once again, the nation’s leading professional hate group, the Southern Poverty Law Center, has come under fire, this time for unfounded smear jobs against a number of legitimate journalists. The hate-monger retracted its accusatory article.

By John Friend

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an insidious, subversive, anti-free-speech organization masquerading as a legitimate human rights group, is under fire for once again smearing a number of legitimate, professional journalists as “fascists” and “racists” colluding with the Russian government to promote such views.

In a now-redacted article, originally published March 9 under the headline “The multipolar spin: how fascists operationalize left-wing resentment,” the SPLC attempted to portray a number of anti-war, progressive journalists—including Max Blumenthal, a Jewish journalist critical of the Israeli regime and its brutal occupation of Palestine—as pawns of right wingers and a broader campaign involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime.

Following publication of the article, written by Portland State University lecturer Alexander Reid Ross, Blumenthal and others expressed outrage that they were being falsely portrayed as stooges of the “alt-right” and the Russians. Roughly one week after the article was published, the SPLC took the piece down and replaced it with an apology note attempting to clarify the purpose of the report.

“On March 9, 2018, we posted an article on our Hatewatch blog entitled ‘The multipolar spin: how fascists operationalize left-wing resentment,’ ” the SPLC wrote in its apology clarification note published on March 14. “Shortly after its publication, we received complaints registered by or on behalf of several journalists mentioned in the article that it falsely described one or another of them as white supremacists, fascists, and/or anti-Semites, and falsely accused them of engaging in a conspiracy with the Putin regime to promote such views. Because neither we nor the article’s author intended to make any such accusations, we took it down while we re-examined its contents.”

The SPLC went on to apologize to the journalists and researchers they smeared, including Blumenthal, Ben Norton, Tim Pool, Rania Khalek, and Brian Becker.

Following the original article’s publication, Blumenthal and a number of other prominent anti-war journalists and activists, including Glenn Greenwald, criticized the SPLC for their blatantly dishonest and misleading report. Greenwald described the hit piece as a “scummy” attempt to “smear everyone who dissents from the NATO/neocon view of Syria as bigots and tools of Nazis.”

The latest controversy involving the SPLC comes at a time when the treacherous, un-American organization has been revealed to be a part of YouTube and other top Internet and social media companies’ “Trusted Flaggers” team, which polices YouTube, Google, Facebook, and other platforms for “hate speech” and “racism” by “flagging” content for removal and censorship. Given the SPLC’s clearly blatant bias against conservatives and traditionalists, many are calling for an end to their close relationship with YouTube and other Internet giants.

Trey Radel, a former member of Congress who has in the past been smeared by the SPLC as a “dangerous extremist,” called on YouTube to terminate its relationship with the SPLC in a powerful op-ed published on the conservative online outlet “The Daily Caller.”

“The SPLC is not a legitimate source,” Radel correctly averred. “The Southern Poverty Law Center is as much of a hate group as the organizations it claims to out.”

John Friend is a freelance writer who lives in California.