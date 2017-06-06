Russian Leader Addresses Charges of Vote Hacking in First Western Interview

In an interview with NBC news host Megyn Kelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin shot down allegations that Russia had interfered in U.S. elections in 2016, helping Republican billionaire populist Donald Trump get elected.

By AFP Staff

In his first interview with a U.S. journalist, Russian President Vladimir Putin disputed allegations made by NBC news host Megyn Kelly that the Russian military and intelligence service hacked U.S. elections systems to help get Republican Donald Trump Elected.

In perhaps one of the best come-backs, Putin told Ms. Kelly: “You people are so creative over there. Good job. Your lives must be boring.”

When asked about Russia tampering in Western elections, Putin quipped: “I will tell you something you already know. . . . The U.S., everywhere, all over the world, actively interferes with the electoral campaigns of other countries. Put your finger anywhere on the map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes.”

