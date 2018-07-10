Resisting Zionist Censorship

Courageous Jews are risking much to protest censorship by the Zionist Power Configuration, as sociologist James Petras calls the core of pro-Israel, Zionist power. A recent conference included a panel that featured several of these truth-tellers.

By Kevin Barrett

As sociologist James Petras has pointed out, the 52 major Jewish American organizations (MJAO) are monolithically pro-Israel. They form the core of what Petras calls the Zionist Power Configuration (ZPC): “The ideological influence of the Israel Fifth Column is concentrated on a single issue: Defending Israel and its crimes against humanity.”

According to Petras, the ZPC’s commanding heights include hundreds of billionaires and millionaires, who finance its political and media operations. Below them, national and state-wide networks “influence the nomination and financing of all candidates, elected officials, and the composition of editorial boards of the major media outlets.”

Below these networks, at the local level, “every major and minor U.S. city has local Zionist-councils that use their influence to intimidate local professional, business, political, and media groups into ensuring that critics are censored and Israel’s war crimes are covered up.”

It takes guts to stand up to the ZPC. The ZPC, Petras explains, is in the habit of “blacklisting critics, contacting their places of employment and demanding they be fired,” tactics that can escalate into “threatening phone calls and unwelcome ‘visits’.” In rare instances, the Jewish Defense League, an FBI-designated terrorist group that functions as the armed wing of the ZPC, has been known to conduct fire-bombings and murders.

Against this Zionist goliath, a smattering of Jewish Davids are beginning to rise up. I recently hosted a panel discussion with three of them: Gilad Atzmon,* Alan Sabrosky, and Jeremy Rothe-Kushel. Along with former CIA officer Philip Giraldi, the five of us made up the panel for “Zionism: Deconstructing the Power Paradigm,” the final segment of a conference entitled Deep Truth: Visionaries Speak Out. Videos from the conference are online at noliesradio.org/deeptruth.

Atzmon jokes that he can’t decide whether to be an ex-Jew or a self-hating Jew. Born in Israel, Atzmon served in the IDF but was repelled by Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. He emigrated to London and became one of Europe’s greatest jazz saxophonists—as well as an author and noted critic of Jewish power, which he defines as “the power to silence criticism of Jewish power.” Endlessly slandered and vilified by the global ZPC, Atzmon has been banned from speaking more times than he can count—and has even suffered physical attacks. Yet he soldiers on, driven by the same spirit of feisty stubbornness that helped him wake up at an ungodly hour every morning to practice his saxophone and eventually become a great musician.

Alan Sabrosky, the former director of studies of the Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute, says, “I express my Jewish ethnicity through cuisine, not foreign policy.” In other words, he is a patriotic American, who likes Jewish food and doesn’t give a hoot about Israel.

In 2010, Sabrosky made alternative media headlines by coming on my radio show and announcing that: “I have had long conversations over the last two weeks with contacts at the Army War College and Marine Corps headquarters, and I’ve made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100% certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation. Period. The Zionists are playing this as an all-or-nothing exercise. If they lose this one, they’re done.”

Naturally the ZPC’s thought-police outfit, the Anti-Defamation League, has accused Sabrosky of promoting “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

The sheer terror Sabrosky’s name elicits among the ZPC elite was displayed on May 9, 2016 in the Kansas City Public Library. Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, a patriotic American truth activist from a Jewish-Mexican background, was arrested, along with librarian Steve Woolfolk, by trained-in-Israel off-duty cops. His crime? Asking an uncomfortable question during the Q&A after a speech by Dennis Ross, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel. Rothe-Kushel’s question alluded to Israel’s role in 9/11. Shortly after Rothe-Kushel mentioned the name “Alan Sabrosky” the security guards grabbed Rothe-Kushel, then brutalized librarian Woolfolk for disputing the arrest.

Recognizing that quickly dropping charges would amount to an implicit admission of guilt, a serious disadvantage in case of eventual litigation, the D.A. pressed charges against Woolfolk and Rothe-Kushel—and lost.

On April 26 of this year, Rothe-Kushel filed a lawsuit against the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City, two of its employees, and one of its security guards. Also named in the lawsuit is an employee of the Truman Library Institute, along with Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith, five members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, two Kansas City police detectives and a sergeant.

Rothe-Kushel identifies as a Jew and practices the religion of Judaism, identifying with its prophetic “speak truth to power” tradition. Sabrosky rarely thinks about being Jewish. Atzmon isn’t sure he’s still a Jew.

Whatever they call themselves, these guys are freedom fighters and heroes.

* Atzmon’s book The Wandering Who? is available from the AFP Online Store, here.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions.