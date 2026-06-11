AFP Issue 23/24 2026 News You May Have Missed

Tragic Milestone Nears

No one knows for sure the exact number of young men who have died in the war between Russia and Ukraine, but estimates say it may be closing in on 850,000. Self-avowed anti-Vladimir Putin media organization Mediazona gauges around 350,000 Russian deaths since February 2022 using a model based on Russian death filings. Ukrainian casualty figures are a closely guarded secret, but amputee data suggests an even higher number of deaths for Ukraine. According to The New York Times, “A nonprofit providing prosthetics has estimated that 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers require artificial limbs.” In Vietnam the ratio of amputations to deaths was around one amputee for every 11 dead U.S. GIs, but the ratio in modern times has gone down to around one to six as battlefield medicine has improved. That means 480,000 Ukrainian men have most likely died. In addition, an estimated 15,850 Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

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Pumped About $8-a-Gallon Gas?

Speaking at a conference in New York in late May, ExxonMobil’s Senior Vice President Neil Chapman issued a stark warning to the public that energy prices may explode upward by July. “We’re approaching unheard of inventory levels,” said Chapman. “I mean really, really low levels. You can debate whether that’s going to hit those really low levels in two weeks or three weeks. Once you get to that point, then you’ll see prices shoot up.” Prices have largely stayed low, Chapman added, because of the release of strategic petroleum reserves by multiple countries, but that will change soon as strategic reserves are quickly running out like at no other time in history and will push oil up to $150 to $200 a barrel. That translates into $7 or $8 a gallon for gasoline at the pump across the United States—and who knows how high in California.

Zionist Intimidation Network

Last year, French judge Nicolas Gouyou issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Criminal Court. Gouyou now says Visa and Mastercard have blocked all his cards, leaving him unable to make any purchases via traditional methods. He recently told French reporters that judges, lawyers, and politicians are all being intimidated and treated as criminals because they are investigating war crimes committed by Israel.

$40 Million Black Money Mystery

A senior official at the CIA was arrested in late May after police found hundreds of gold bars worth over $40 million stashed in his Virginia residence. According to local reports, David Rush apparently brought them home from work over multiple years and kept them. Rush is being held in jail while he awaits formal charges. Court papers describe Rush as a “former senior executive service-level employee at a United States government agency,” but most people in the know realize that means he was with the CIA. How many other U.S. spies secretly squirrelled away millions of dollars that had been appropriated in black budget operations that were never disclosed to the public?

Board of Peace Money Missing?

On May 26, The Financial Times reported that, four months after its launch, President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has received zero dollars in its World Bank fund. Instead, all of the donations sent so far have been routed through a JPMorgan account that has no independent transparency requirements. Moroccan officials say they sent $20 million. The UAE provided $100 million specifically to train a Gaza police force, but the program has not even started. In all, Board of Peace members pledged $7 billion, and Trump promised another $10 billion in U.S. funding. “Not one U.S. dollar has been deployed for the rebuilding of Gaza,” two people familiar with postwar planning told The Financial Times. No reconstruction contracts have been awarded. So where is all the money?

West Bank Child Abuse Scandal

The worst pedophilia and rape scandal in Israeli history rocked the West Bank settlement movement recently—and Americans have heard nothing about it, reports Israeli journalist Shaiel Ben-Ephraim. A local Israeli investigation has exposed a horrifying network of organized, pedophilic, and sadistic child abuse within a large settlement called the Gush Etzion bloc. At least five women have provided identical testimonies, naming the “same perpetrators and locations,” alleging assaults on young children by rabbis and other religious figures in “synagogues, forests, and cemeteries.” Israeli police in the West Bank routinely closed files without even doing basic investigation of these criminal networks that operated unchecked in a lawless blind spot, reported Ben-Ephraim.

Pedophile Avoids Justice

Tom Alexandrovich is head of the Technological Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Last August, Alexandrovich was in Las Vegas for one of the most influential cybersecurity conferences in the world when he was arrested along with eight other men in a sting operation set up by Nevada police to catch pedophiles soliciting teen-aged girls. According to the charges, Alexandrovich attempted to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl during an undercover operation targeting child predators. While the eight other men who were caught appeared in court, Alexandrovich posted bail within 24 hours of his arrest and was allowed to fly back to Israel. At the time, U.S. officials assured court watchers that Alexandrovich would show up for his trial, yet, now, according to court records, the case has been quietly dropped because Alexandrovich refuses to communicate with U.S. authorities. U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah is being blamed for allowing Alexandrovich to dodge the law. She is the same stridently pro-Israel U.S attorney who dropped charges against an Israeli accused of operating an illegal biolab in Las Vegas. (See a related story from Don Jeffries on page 6 of this issue of AFP.) Cases against the other eight suspects are ongoing including Neal Creecy, 46, an American pastor, who was charged after he tried to meet up with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

Don’t Let Them Eat Cake

The Sweet Stuff Bake Shop, a mom-and-pop cake shop in Massachusetts, made a custom cartoon birthday cake recently that featured a famous cartoon character from the popular show “South Park” pretending to be Adolf Hitler. A balloon over the character’s head says, “Heil Katie.” A Twitter account called “StopAntisemitism” flagged this as an “anti-Semitic incident” and promoted the story to its followers on social media. “Stop-Antisemitism” is run by a woman named Liora Rez, who is notorious on the internet for promoting cancel culture through her unhinged behavior. The bakery rushed to issue an apology, but that was not good enough for the group’s fervid international followers, who are now calling for the small shop to close its doors forever or face constant harassment. This silly incident has already been documented as an “anti-Semitic incident” in the ADL’s anti-Semitism tracker.

Massive Trade Imbalance

According to Middle East lobbying firm A New Policy (ANP), despite its power over U.S. policy, Israel has never been a great trading partner with the United States. Every year since 1999, the United States has recorded an annual trade deficit with Israel with a cumulative deficit of over $300 billion. Last year U.S. citizens bought almost $7 billion more in goods and services from Israel than U.S. producers sold to that country. ANP adds that U.S.-Israel trade is low compared to many other countries. Israel is America’s 26th biggest trading partner, well below other countries such as Ireland, Spain, and even tiny Switzerland. Perhaps some tariffs are in order.