Resistance Grows to Merging U.S., Israeli Armed Forces

By the Staff of AFP

Israel has never been more unpopular with Americans than right now, so what do pro-Israel elites in Washington do? They sneak language into a massive, $1.5 trillion military spending bill that effectively merges the militaries of the United States and Israel with little to no oversight on the part of U.S. elected officials.

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

Wrote former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) on her “X” account:

Section 224 of the 2027 NDAA—the National Defense Authorization Act—integrates the U.S. military with the Israeli military. … This is what complete capture to a foreign government looks like, and there hasn’t been a single shot fired.

Middle East watchdog Quincy Institute broke the news about the plan, reporting:

Congress has quietly advanced an alarming proposal to fuse the U.S. and Israeli militaries via sharing data, co-producing weapons, and integrating AI, cyber, and autonomous systems. The deal is buried in the House’s 2027 National Defense Authorization Act as Section 224, and it would give Israel deeper military integration with the U.S. than any country in the world, including NATO allies. The move would also shield the relationship from public scrutiny by shifting it from visible aid votes into the opaque machinery of defense acquisition, where oversight is limited and political accountability is minimal.

The Quincy Institute added:

[ Section 224 would even] let Israel build weapons facilities in U.S. congressional districts, creating jobs that give lawmakers a direct political stake in protecting the relationship.

Buried in the 505-page U.S. military funding package, section 224 states:

The secretary of Defense shall designate an executive agent, responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, to expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.

From there, the measure details the plan to merge the two militaries.

It is unknown who specifically added this section to the bill, but it is typically left up to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees and their professional staff to draft NDAA language. White House and Pentagon staff, alongside weaponsmakers and their army of lobbyists, work closely with Congress to both write and shepherd the spending package to the president’s desk for his signature.

In 2027, total funding for the U.S. military is expected to exceed $1.5 trillion—a massive amount of taxpayers money that comes at a time when the U.S. federal government is already nearly $40 trillion in debt.

Over the years, AFP has reported in-depth on how Israel has repeatedly dragged the U.S. military into boondoggles in the Middle East.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the presidency after calling out the “stupid, endless wars” the United States has wasted lives and money on. Today, however, Trump has mired the nation even further in the Middle East by starting a reckless, destructive, wasteful war against Iran, which will likely cost Republicans control of Congress next year.

As more and more Americans object to the tens of billions of taxpayer dollars Washington has given Tel Aviv in the last half century, supporters of Israel in the U.S. capital are going underground, quietly tying the two country’s militaries together.

The good news is, this section is not a done deal yet. On June 2, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) announced he is reaching across the aisle to work with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to pass an amendment that strips section 224 from the NDAA.

“We are a sovereign country,” said Massie in announcing his plan. Sad that one of the few in Washington who still believes that will be out at the end of the year.