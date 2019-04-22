Donald Trump Was Framed

The front-page news this week in American Free Press Issue 17&18 is no surprise to FFP readers: D.C. traitors are behind the Deep State plot to take down Trump. Now the question is whether any of them will be held to account.

By John Friend

Rep. Devin Nunes, the firebrand California congressman and top Republican on the influential House Intelligence Committee, is seeking long overdue criminal charges against unnamed individuals involved with the malicious and arguably treasonous investigation into the debunked conspiracy theory alleging Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Nunes recently explained to Fox News that he plans on submitting eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department on charges including manipulating or falsifying intelligence, leaking classified intelligence to the media, and misleading federal judges sitting on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court in relation to the infamous Steele dossier, which has been thoroughly discredited.

“We believe there is a conspiracy to lie to the FISA court, mislead the FISA court, by numerous individuals that all need to be investigated and looked at,” Nunes explained to Fox News in a recent interview. He also insisted that he has seen legitimate evidence that proves individuals associated with the Trump-Russia investigation were involved in a criminal conspiracy “involving manipulation of intelligence.”

Nunes has yet to name the individuals against whom he is attempting to pursue federal criminal charges but did note that he has the names of five specific persons involved in the investigation he believes committed crimes.

“We do believe that we’ve got pretty good information and a pretty good idea of who could be behind these leaks,” Nunes told Fox News. Nunes has long been a critic of the Russia-Trump collusion investigation and has launched his own investigations into the bogus dossier authored by former UK spy Christopher Steele, which was used to justify surveillance warrants against former Trump adviser Carter Page as well as other aspects of the much-hyped “Russian collusion” narrative endlessly promoted by the fake news media in an effort to discredit President Donald Trump, tie up his administration legally, and sabotage the president’s political agenda.

In a powerful op-ed published by The Washington Examiner, Nunes laid out his case for making criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The Steele dossier, Nunes argues, was a creation of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, which funded and gave legitimacy to the document. The Steele dossier “was a collection of false and often absurd accusations of collusion between Trump associates and Russian officials,” which was then “spoon-fed to Trump opponents in the U.S. government, including officials in law enforcement and intelligence.” Incredibly, the accusations contained in the dossier were taken seriously by law enforcement and intelligence officials, many of whom were opponents of the president, despite the serious concerns about the dossier raised by Republicans and others.

“It’s now clear that top intelligence officials were perfectly well aware of the dubiousness of the dossier, but they embraced it anyway because it justified actions they wanted to take—turning the full force of our intelligence agencies first against a political candidate and then against a sitting president,” Nunes recently wrote. “The abuse of intelligence for political purposes is insidious in any democracy. It undermines trust in democratic institutions, and it damages the reputation of the brave men and women who are working to keep us safe. This unethical conduct has had major repercussions on America’s body politic, creating a years-long political crisis whose full effects remain to be seen.”

Nunes recently offered to meet privately with Attorney General William Barr to outline his concerns and explain the criminal referrals and recommendations.

“I haven’t seen the referrals yet from Congressman Nunes,” Barr stated during testimony to the House Appropriations Committee last week, “but obviously if there’s a predicate for an investigation it’ll be conducted.”

House Democrats are skeptical of Nunes and slammed his recent proposal to meet privately with Barr, arguing that any such meeting should be held “only with representatives of the majority and minority present,” according to Politico.

Nunes is clearly determined to bring some semblance of justice back to this country after it has been so thoroughly tarnished by partisan political operatives masquerading as professional intelligence and law enforcement officials who clearly have engaged in an organized effort to undermine the president of the United States.

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.