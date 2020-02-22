Who Controls U.S. Policy?

Kushner more dangerous than any Ukraine phone call.

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

Did Donald Trump commit “high crimes and misdemeanors” by withholding aid to Ukraine? The Democrats say yes. To bolster their case, they have argued that delaying U.S. military aid to the Kiev regime threatened U.S. national security. Kiev, they say, is fighting a low intensity war with Russia in the Donbass region. By holding back weapons, the Democrats allege, Trump aided the Russian war on a crucial U.S, ally. The takeaway: Trump must be a Russian agent!

Whatever the merits of the Democrats’ claim that Trump abused his office to go after political opponent Joe Biden, their accompanying accusation—that Trump endangered U.S. national security by postponing weapons shipments to Ukraine—is preposterous.

Even if Russia invaded and re-absorbed all of Ukraine, which has been an integral part of Russia for centuries, American national security would not be compromised in the slightest. After all, our problems with Russia during the Cold War had very little to do with the fact that Ukraine is part of Russia, and everything to do with the messianic ideology of communism, which no longer exists in Moscow.

Today, it is the globalist money masters, with their messianic ideology of neoliberalism, who pose the biggest threat to global security and stability. The Western financial predators, operating out of their citadels of usury finance in New York, London, Tel Aviv, Basel, and Davos, have pushed NATO right up to the borders of Russia—thereby breaking the solemn promise George H.W. Bush made to Gorbachev, the promise that formed the entire basis of the end of the Cold War, that never would NATO move even one inch eastward.

NATO’s low-intensity war of aggression against Russia, launched on the betrayal of Bush’s promise, threatens to explode into planetary nuclear annihilation at any moment. In January 2020 the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists announced that the hands of the Doomsday Clock had advanced to “100 seconds to midnight,” symbolizing that a long-anticipated global nuclear holocaust is now closer than ever. The U.S. has torn up all of its nuclear treaties with Russia and embarked on a crash program to surround Moscow with first-strike weapons.

Putin has responded by building what amounts to the “doomsday machine” envisioned in the classic film “Dr. Strangelove.” Russia’s new doomsday machine includes the 100-megaton underwater Poseidon system designed to drown much of the U.S. under radioactive tsunamis.

As Business Insider put it, “While most nuclear weapons can end a city, Russia’s Poseidon could end a continent.”

By sending U.S.-taxpayer-funded military equipment to the illegitimate regime in Kiev, Trump and the Democrats, both beholden to the permanent government or Deep State, are endangering U.S. national security. Ironically, the Democrats are angry with Trump for not doing enough to provoke a nuclear war that will render most of the U.S. uninhabitable for centuries. Some “security”!

Adding another layer of irony, the Democratic impeachment circus has completely ignored the one case where Trump has in fact colluded with a foreign power, purely for his own political advantage, and in so doing has massively damaged American interests. I am referring, of course, to Trump’s letting Benjamin Netanyahu dictate U.S. Mideast policy.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner hails from a family of gangsters. His father did time in federal prison. Yet Trump has given Kushner carte blanche to collude with Netanyahu in radically upending U.S. Mideast policy, ending the pretense that the U.S. is an honest broker, or even looking out for its own interests.

By shredding the P5+1 nuclear deal, murdering Iran’s top military leader Qassem Soleimani, and blessing Netanyahu’s attempts to steal Occupied Territories including Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights, Trump has been acting under orders from Netanyahu—the man who, according to a former high-level CIA source, personally smuggled the nuclear devices that destroyed the Twin Towers into New York in his diplomatic luggage.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency recorded Netanyahu’s notorious 1990 Finks Bar conversation celebrating the capture of 5 KG 84 cryptographic devices and calling for the destruction of the United States:

“America is a golden calf, and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control.

“Why? Because it is the will of God, and America is big enough to take the hit so we can do it again and again and again. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”

Trump has chosen to kowtow to Netanyahu, and this is far worse than any “quid pro quo” phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host. He lives in rural western Wisconsin.

Kushner’s Plan for Palestine Is a Gift for Longtime Friend

By Richard Walker

The most effective way to kill a peace plan being hailed as the “deal of the century” is to tell the leaders of one side that they are hysterical and stupid. That is exactly what President Donald Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, told Palestinian leaders before they rejected his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan that gave his family friend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, everything he wanted, in particular more Palestinian land, and almost total control of Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

Kushner was handed the task of solving the Palestinian-Israeli impasse while he was also in charge of the opioids crisis, building the wall on the U.S. southern border, and managing a host of other major Trump administration issues.

After announcing the release of his plan on Jan. 28, Kushner boasted to news outlets that he had read 25 books on the Middle East crisis, giving the impression that he was a dutiful student.

Kushner’s “deal of the century” was unveiled by Trump, who said it was the greatest peace deal in modern history. Netanyahu described it as a great result for Israel that will be remembered decades from now.

Essentially, it gave Israel more Palestinian land, did not address illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, refused the right of return to Palestinians throughout the region, and handed most of Jerusalem to Israel. It guaranteed Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and ignored the question of a two-state solution.

Before it was made public, it was rejected by Palestinians. They knew that it was being drawn up by a pro-Israel group with Kushner as its leader and Netanyahu as his closest adviser. It also included Israeli businessmen with close links to the Israeli settlers’ movement. The team formed close links with Egypt and with Kushner’s associate, Saudi leader Mohammed Bin Salman.

Kushner tackled the problem in the same way he and his father handled their property business over the years. He argued that the Palestinians would benefit from a $50 billion aid package and talked about building hotels and businesses on Palestinian land. He also warned that Palestinians might “screw it up” the way they have screwed up all plans throughout their history. That was interpreted as him goading them to dismiss his plan.

Aaron David Miller, who was an adviser to previous U.S. administrations, remarked that Kushner saw himself as the Frank Sinatra of the peace process. He says that he told him so, and he warned him that his approach could make matters worse. Miller interpreted the plan as having no relevance to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. He felt that it had more to do with bolstering Netanyahu, who was recently indicted on corruption charges, and thereby benefiting Trump’s

re-election campaign, because it would guarantee him the support of evangelicals in the United States.

Kushner told news outlets that Israel’s growth was now unstoppable. Some saw it as a signal to Netanyahu that he had U.S. approval to fulfill his promise to Israelis to annex more Palestinian land.

As Vanity Fair put it, Kushner’s plan was the Monty Python sketch of Israeli-Palestinian peace initiatives. From the outset, his motive was to help Israel and showed nothing but disdain for Palestinians. His objective was to give Israel what it wanted while laying down the law to Palestinians that if they turned down his offer, so be it. Some commentators interpreted his attitude to Palestinians as condescending.

His plan had the seeds of failure at its birth when Trump, under pressure from some of his big Zionist donors like casino owner Sheldon Adelson, moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Another central reason the deal was doomed was that its origin was rooted in the fact that the entire Kushner team was led by Zionists who included the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

One unintended consequence of the plan is to finally kill off a two-state solution, yet Trump predicted that, while Palestinians did not like his plan, it would grow on them over time—even though Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called it “the smack of the century.”

The plan even insists that Palestinians are now on probation and must prove in coming years that they are deserving of a state.

In that time, Netanyahu, or whoever succeeds him, will have seized more Palestinian lands, leaving little to form a state.

Richard Walker is the nom de plume of a former New York mainstream news producer who grew tired of seeing his articles censored by his bosses.