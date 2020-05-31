UK Admits Only Fear Can Keep People in Lockdown Quarantine

By Mark Anderson

A UK governmental advisory group’s documentation obtained by AFP clearly shows the wide range of deception and manipulation that the UK government is willing to embrace in order to justify its coronavirus crackdown on Britain’s population—en route to a stealthy, revolutionary “reframing” of British society.

SAGE (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) is a body of scientists advising the UK’s government on how to handle its response to the coronavirus outbreak, which an influential independent news outlet has identified as a prime mover in using the coronavirus as pretext for pursuing a totalitarian agenda.

“We’ve got a really amazing web of organizations [including SAGE and several others] that is dealing with this Covid-19 situation in the UK. Imperial College of London is one of the bodies that people in America will recognize,” Brian Gerrish, co-producer of “UK Column News,” told this writer May 11. “That’s the college at which Dr. Neil Ferguson resides, and he’s the man whose model has been causing chaos. He predicted that about 500,000 people were going to die in the UK. That was wrong, but he’s supported by the government.”

That prediction was then adjusted to 200,000 and then 20,000, Gerrish added.

Gerrish recently received a call from a man (whom he chose not to name) with whom he had not spoken in nearly 10 years. He sent Gerrish the above-noted SAGE document—a briefing paper called “Options for Increasing Adherence to Social Distancing Measures,” dated March 22 and prepared by SAGE’s Behavioral Psychology Science Sub-Group.

“I got very interested in this because it talks about what the government could do to reinforce social distancing,” Gerrish said. “I’m sure the same thing’s going on in the States but we’ve got the bizarre situation here where nobody’s allowed to get closer than two meters to each other, except Dr. Ferguson, who was caught having a liaison with his married lover.”

The SAGE documentation freely admits, “Much of the evidence that has been drawn on is very recent and has not been subject to peer review. . . . This report has been put together rapidly and has been subject to limited scrutiny and review.”

The document’s section about “persuasion” says, “A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened. . . . It could be they’re reassured by the low death rate in their own demographic group. The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased, amongst those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging. To be effective, this must also empower people by making clear the actions they can take to reduce the threat.”

“You understand the not-so-subtle nature of that?” asked Gerrish. “People aren’t frightened enough, so the British government is using a special team of psychologists to decide how to get a message out to make people more fearful.” Gerrish added that it’s all-the-more bizarre that this SAGE document came out just three days after the UK officially downgraded the threat of Covid-19 via a document posted on a government website.

Meanwhile, Britain’s larger newspapers have been running large, sometimes four-page advertisements at a cost of thousands of British pounds from the British government about Covid-19 measures. The taxpayer-funded BBC, which Gerrish called “4.3 billion pounds worth of British propaganda,” needs no further inducement and “makes Pravda look amateur and leaves RT [Russia Today] in the dust. That’s why the BBC, from the beginning, has simply repeated the government line on Covid.”

Appendix B of the SAGE document states that there should be an ongoing effort to:

“Use media to increase sense of personal threat.”

“Use and promote social approval for desired behaviors.”

“Consider use of social disapproval for failure to comply.”

Those last two items appear geared toward dividing communities between those who are particularly scared and fully compliant with measures such as Covid-19 lockdowns and skeptics who feel the situation has been overblown.

“They’re going to use applied behavioral psychology to use some people to turn against anybody who dares challenge the British government line,” said Gerrish, whose observations were bolstered by his reporting partner Mike Robinson in the May 11 edition of “UK Column News” online.

Where’s this all heading? According to the well-informed observations of Gerrish, Robinson, and Scottish journalist David Scott of “Northern Exposure,” this represents an ongoing effort by change agents within British society to completely disassociate the British people from Western principles of government and replace traditional parliamentary democracy with a largely privatized, globalist-oriented “governance” structure which, as Robinson noted, completely does away with the idea of God-given rights.

Yet, with Britain still under one of the most intense lockdowns in greater Europe, an especially vexing question is this: What good does it do to leave the EU under Brexit if the British nation descends into tyranny via the domestic exploitation of the Covid-19 response by collusive corporate and government personnel seeking to reframe society?

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor. Email him at [email protected].