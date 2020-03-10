Trump Fires Back at Twitter for Clear Bias on Online Platform

By AFP Staff

On March 9, President Donald Trump retweeted a video of former Vice President Joe Biden stuttering and stammering during one of his speeches, appearing to endorse Trump. To anyone who actually watched the video, it was clear that Biden was likely suffering from his usual cognitive deficiencies. That didn’t stop Twitter from labeling the video as “manipulated media.”

Joe Biden: "We can not get reelect– um we can not win this reelection. Excuse me. We can ONLY reelect Donald Trump."#DropOutbiden

.@BenjaminPDixon

.@TheMarieFonseca https://t.co/gq8LPy23PS pic.twitter.com/asbTu4zOYr — Biden's Hairy Leg 🦵🌹 (@BernieWon2016) March 8, 2020

The same could not be said for at least two other videos that are currently circulating purportedly showing Trump saying covid-19 is a hoax and that neo-Nazis are good people—when, in truth, Trump never actually said those things.

In the unedited videos of Trump, Trump said that Democrats were committing a hoax by exploiting the virus to win political points. In the second video, Trump’s statement was taken out of context. He said there were good people at the Charlottesville protest, but he added that he didn’t mean “neo-Nazis” and “white nationalists,” who he said should be condemned.

The Trump campaign fired off a letter to Twitter, accusing the tech company of having a double standard.

“The Biden campaign has a strategic interest in intimidating social media companies into suppressing true and embarrassing video evidence of Joe Biden’s continued inability to communicate coherently,” the letter read. “Still, it appears that many people employed by Big Tech corporations in Silicon Valley are assisting the Biden campaign” by enforcing a rule that effectively censors any speech which “Biden’s campaign and its supporters do not like.”

As Biden is set to win big today in primaries across the United States, the question remains, are big tech companies protecting him and his campaign by hiding videos showing clear evidence of Biden’s mental decline? These are serious charges that Americans need to know about.

For more on Biden’s ridiculous gaffes, see the videos below.

Joe Biden cannot be allowed to become President. Watch this video, he is seriously losing it pic.twitter.com/MCZ95S75fv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2019