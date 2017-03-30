The AFP Report – Phil Giraldi on Hamas vs. Israel

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Phil Giraldi, a regular columnist for American Free Press and one of America’s leading foreign policy experts and geopolitical analysts. Phil is also a regular contributor to The Unz Review.

Phil is back to discuss his recent article published in the newspaper, which was the lead feature of a broader report titled “Spotlight on Palestine.” Phil and I discussed the purported “surprise” Hamas attack on Israel launched on October 7, the divergent responses from the UN and broader international community compared to the U.S. and collective West, the unwavering and blind U.S. support for Israel, and the increasing likelihood for escalation of the conflict drawing in the U.S. and other regional players.

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!