New Discoveries in Martin Murder Indicate Lawyers Faked Evidence

By John Friend

George Zimmerman, the maligned former volunteer neighborhood watchman who gained international notoriety following his violent encounter with Trayvon Martin in 2012, is suing the Martin family and others for roughly $100 million, alleging he is the victim of a conspiracy and malicious prosecution.

Zimmerman and his attorney, Larry Klayman, recently filed a lawsuit in Polk County, Fla. against Martin’s parents and several others, including the state of Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented Martin’s parents, alleging a conspiracy to violate Zimmerman’s constitutional rights, defamation, and malicious prosecution. Rachel Jeantel and Brittany Diamond Eugene, half-sisters who were friends with Martin, are also named in the lawsuit.

Critically, the lawsuit contends that the defendants conspired to replace Ms. Eugene, who was on the phone with Martin when the incident took place, with Ms. Jeantel, who was not, leading up to and during the trial of Zimmerman. Ms. Jeantel, it is alleged, was coached as an alleged witness in order to demonize and bring concocted murder charges against Zimmerman, who had acted in self-defense. During testimony, Ms. Jeantel alleged that Zimmerman targeted Martin for racial reasons. Her testimony, as well as a barrage of fake news pumped out by the dishonest mainstream mass media, sparked racial tensions in America, igniting the divisive Black Lives Matter movement.

“George Zimmerman seeks justice not just for himself, but for all of those others victimized by dishonest prosecutors who seek convictions to further their political and other unethical agendas to advance their careers,” Klayman, the well-known attorney representing Zimmerman, stated following the filing of the lawsuit. “He also seeks justice against those who would divide the nation by pitting the races against each other for ‘fun and profit,’ including the Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump and his friend Al Sharpton.” Although Sharpton is not named in the lawsuit, the deceitful, self-serving pundit played a major role in igniting and instigating the racial animosity and tension so prevalent in American society today.

Zimmerman fatally shot Martin in a Sanford, Fla. neighborhood over seven years ago. While driving his vehicle, Zimmerman spotted Martin, a black 17-year-old high school student whose mother lived in the neighborhood, who had recently stopped at a convenience store for a bag of Skittles candy and a watermelon iced tea, ingredients that, when mixed with prescription codeine, make an intoxicant known as “Purple Drank.”

Martin was lurking between houses wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and Zimmerman was closely monitoring the young man after calling a local non-emergency police line to inform them of the suspicious individual. The neighborhood had been plagued by robberies and thefts for months leading up to the encounter.

Martin fled while Zimmerman was monitoring him, prompting Zimmerman to park his vehicle and exit to see if he could find him. After being told by police dispatch to end the pursuit, Zimmerman headed back to his vehicle before being violently confronted by Martin. Martin attacked Zimmerman, punching him in the face and slamming his head into the cement sidewalk. Zimmerman, fearing for his life, ended up fatally shooting Martin, which he has always maintained was in self-defense.

Following dishonest media coverage, Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Martin. Zimmerman was found not guilty in July 2013.

Crump’s office has condemned the lawsuit, insisting, “It’s time to close the door on these baseless imaginings.”

A recently published book and video documentary entitled, The Trayvon Martin Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America, available from the AFP Bookstore, was instrumental in uncovering the facts laid out in Zimmerman’s lawsuit.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.