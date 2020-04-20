Make China pay

In our most recent Issue 17 & 18 of American Free Press, John Friend points out we have an unparalleled opportunity right now to bring U.S. industry home. Will President Trump and Congress act on it? We hope so.

By John Friend

The global pandemic caused by the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which originated in China, has exposed the dangers of globalism and a misguided reliance by U.S. corporations on outsourcing key industries, manufacturing, and technology to generate more profit. Placing the financial interests of large corporations ahead of the national interest of America has put the United States in a very bad position.

For decades now, critical industries of the U.S. economy have moved their manufacturing facilities overseas to exploit the cheap labor markets of nations where labor laws and environmental regulations are few and far between. The results for the average American worker and America itself have been devastating.

The global pandemic has shown how dangerous it is for the U.S. to rely on foreign countries—especially China—for key supplies such as medicines, raw materials, and other critical items, especially during a time of crisis. Finally, some in Congress have taken notice.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently appeared on TV to rail against the Chinese government. Describing China as a threat to “national security and global health,” Cruz argued that China “has direct responsibility” for covering up the outbreak of the virus.” He also went on to note the fatal flaw of relying on China for important goods, such as medicine and other manufactured products vital to U.S. health and security.

“Too many of our medical products and our pharmaceuticals are manufactured in China and they threaten the lives of Americans, cutting off vital medicines,” Cruz argued. “We need to bring critical infrastructure back to the United States of America.”

At the same time, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for an investigation into China’s coronavirus action, demanding that the communist government reimburse the world for the financial cost and human toll of the pandemic.

Hawley said our trade relationship with China has been “terrible for America, and now we are living with the results. We are finally waking up to it, or at least the D.C. elite are finally waking up to the wages of the bargain that they struck, and it’s time to fundamentally rethink our relationship with China and the world. It’s time to start putting American workers at the front and not kowtowing any longer to the Chinese government.”

We here are no fans of the saber-rattling of grandstanding politicians on both sides of the aisle, but they are absolutely right this time. America needs to bring critical infrastructure and manufacturing back to America—the sooner, the better.

Other America-first patriots and nationalists, including this newspaper, have been making this same basic point for decades now. In the wake of the global pandemic, the message is spreading in a major way.

“The Chinese . . . pursue their individual and collective advantage at the expense of everyone else, wherever they go and at all times,” Nick Fuentes, a leading America-first political commentator, recently stated on Twitter.

“Meanwhile we open our borders, our markets, and our wallets to the entire world. This relationship is suicide!”

President Donald Trump has a huge opportunity to use this crisis to finally put America first and totally restructure the U.S. economy in a way that safeguards American interests and revitalizes the economy by bringing back key industries and manufacturing. He should listen to Hawley who says that this is an unparalleled opportunity.

“The American people have known for decades . . . that partnering with China is dangerous. They’ve known that sending our supply chains overseas was wrong. Now we have the opportunity to correct those mistakes. It’s time that we go all in on America rather than all in on China, and we’re going to have the chance to do that now.”

But will Congress and the president do what’s right? We pray they will.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.