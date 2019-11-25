Left Targets Free Expression in Fight Over ‘Hate Speech’

By John Friend

The tyrannical assault on the First Amendment and freedom of speech, thought, and inquiry has reached a whole new level, as establishment spokesmen and media outlets openly advance the notion that America needs “hate speech” laws.

In a recently published op-ed in The Washington Post, Richard Stengel, a former high-ranking State Department official under President Barack Obama and a former editor of Time magazine, argued that the United States should consider enacting “hate speech” laws similar to the tyrannical laws in many European countries that criminalize such things as “Holocaust denial” and “incitement of racial and religious hatred.” These types of laws have effectively been used to persecute and punish any individual investigating complex and disputed aspects of history, particularly relating to WWII, as well as those who criticize massive Third World immigration into the West, refugee resettlement, globalism more generally, and other politically incorrect topics.

“All speech is not equal,” Stengel hypocritically argues in his op-ed. “And where truth cannot drive out lies, we must add new guardrails. I’m all for protecting ‘thought that we hate,’ but not speech that incites hate.” The very concept of “hate speech,” long promoted by organizations such as the ADL and SPLC, essentially amounts to any criticism of any aspect of the New World Order agenda and the forces behind it. Freedom of speech, thought, and historical and scientific inquiry, bedrocks of the American political tradition specifically and Western civilization more generally, have increasingly been undermined and eroded by private entities such as Google, YouTube, and Twitter that censor and punish dissenting opinions on their platforms. Individuals expressing politically incorrect opinions also increasingly face the risk of becoming targets of radical leftwing organizations and activists, such as Antifa, that work tirelessly to publicly shame and expose “thought criminals,” often leading to social ostracization and loss of employment.

With establishment figures openly pushing for “hate speech” laws, the Senate and House have both established Bipartisan Task Forces for Combating Anti-Semitism, an initiative lobbied for by the Zionist lobby dominating Capitol Hill in an effort to punish those who criticize Israel and the pro-Zionist policies promoted by the D.C. establishment. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, praised the recently established task force, arguing that “we must all come together to fight the rise in anti-Semitism that threatens communities everywhere.”

Ronald Lauder, the president of the World Jewish Congress, likewise has called for more laws to combat anti-Semitism, especially online anti-Semitism. “After three decades, anti-Semitism has now reared its head,” Lauder said in part during the recently concluded Second World Jewish Congress International Meeting of Special Envoys and Coordinators for Combating Anti-Semitism. “We want laws that really mean something.”

Of course, to them, anti-Semitism is not just about racism against Jewish people. It includes criticism of Israel as a way to muzzle opposition to that country’s policies.

Additionally, local and federal officials have even launched investigations into harmless flyers simply declaring “It’s OK to be White” at various universities across the country in an effort to determine if those responsible for posting the flyers committed a “hate crime.”

At Oklahoma City University School of Law, investigators are searching for the man who posted the flyers “to determine his intent and whether the actions are a hate crime,” according to a local ABC affiliate in Oklahoma. Similar flyers were posted on the campus of Western Connecticut State University recently, prompting an official investigation by local and state police as well as the FBI. University President John Clark described the posting of the flyers as “an attack on our university community” and assured students that his office is “making every effort to see that those responsible are caught and properly punished.”

The trouble is, even if the posters of these flyers only intended to state the obvious in protest of the vilification of white people especially on college campuses and never intended violence, it wouldn’t matter to leftists. Once their identities are exposed, they will be harassed, threatened, fired from their jobs, and likely driven from society all because they had the audacity to try to push back against the establishment today.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.