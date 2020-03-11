Joe Biden Tells Worker ‘I’m Going to Go Out and Slap You in the Face’

By AFP Staff
Former Vice President and likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while visiting an auto factory in Detroit, told a worker who confronted him about gun control, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go out and slap you in the face.”
What did the man say to Biden that prompted the presidential contender to lose it?
He told Biden: “[Pointing your finger in my face] is not OK, alright?”
You can watch a portion of that video here:
The complete exchange was also caught on video. Here’s the key section of the back and forth that had Biden threatening the worker.
Man: “You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.”
Biden: “You’re full of shit. I did not—no, no, shush. Shush. I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment—just like right now if you yelled fire, that’s not free speech. And from the very beginning, I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away at all. You need 100 rounds?”
Man: “You and Beto say you’re going to take our guns….”
Biden: “I did not say that. That’s not true. I did not say that.”
Man: “It’s a viral video.”
Biden: “It’s a viral video like the other ones you’re putting out that are simply a lie. Wait, wait wait, wait. Take your AR, your AR-14, Don’t tell me anything about (inaudible)”
Man: “You’re working for me, man.”
Biden: “I’m not working for—gimme a break man. Don’t be such a horse’s ass.”
Following that, the man told Biden to get his finger out of his face, which prompted the former vice president to threaten him.
Did Biden just lose the support of American auto workers? That’s the question that will be on everyone’s mind come November.
