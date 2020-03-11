Joe Biden Tells Worker ‘I’m Going to Go Out and Slap You in the Face’

By AFP Staff

Former Vice President and likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while visiting an auto factory in Detroit, told a worker who confronted him about gun control, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go out and slap you in the face.”

What did the man say to Biden that prompted the presidential contender to lose it?

He told Biden: “[Pointing your finger in my face] is not OK, alright?”

You can watch a portion of that video here:

The complete exchange was also caught on video. Here’s the key section of the back and forth that had Biden threatening the worker.