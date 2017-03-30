Issue 43 & 44 News You May Have Missed

Six Steps Away from WWIII

The former head of the British Navy told reporters in late October that the world is six steps away from World War III. If things “go really wrong,” Adm. Lord West predicted the UK and the U.S. could see boots on the ground in Israel, and Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Russia might be drawn into the fight. What would it take to kick off a world war? West was blunt: “If Israel lashes out and overreacts in a way that will make the Arab world recoil in horror and cause a backlash, if there are huge casualties in Gaza, then there’s a possibility that Hezbollah would get involved, and when you get huge numbers of casualties, that’s when the Arab world will change their view.”

“Significant Escalation”

In an interview with ABC News on Oct. 22, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. military expects a “significant escalation of attacks” on U.S. forces in the Middle East. One of these escalations cited by Austin involved Houthi militia fighters in Yemen firing multiple cruise missiles in the direction of Israel on Oct. 19. The USS Carney, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailing in the northern Red Sea, had to shoot down the missiles before any hit their targets.

Broader Conflict

Yonatan Touval, a fellow with the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies in Tel Aviv, reported on Oct. 22 that Israel has agreed to delay its ground invasion of Gaza so that the U.S. military can prepare for a broader conflict in the Middle East with Hezbollah, Syria, and Iran. It is clear that the U.S. expects a regional war to break out over the war crimes Israel is committing in Gaza.

China in the Middle East

China has deployed six warships to the Middle East as the fighting between Israel and Hamas escalates, according to reports. The 44th naval escort task force from the People’s Liberation Army has been sailing in the region for a few weeks now. According to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said: “The top priority now is a ceasefire as soon as possible, to avoid the conflict from expanding or even spiraling out of control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis.”

Apartheid Israel

One month before Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the former head of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, told The Associated Press that Israel is enforcing an apartheid system on Palestinians, joining a growing list of retired officials critical of the Israeli government. “There is an apartheid state here,” Tamir Pardo said in an interview. “In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state.”

Americans Support Ceasefire

A new survey of 2,000 Americans by polling firm Data for Progress reveals that 80% of Democrats, 57% of independents, and 56% of Republicans support an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of Israel’s bombing of Gaza. Americans of all stripes believe the U.S. should leverage aid and military assistance over Israel to ensure the Israelis accept it.

Identity Politics

Many conservatives, who have rightfully blasted the left in the past for playing the race card, have now seemingly slipped into playing identity politics themselves, attacking anyone who criticizes Israel as anti-Semitic. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced on Oct. 24 she was going to introduce legislation that formally censures Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), accusing Tlaib of “anti-Semitic activity.” Tlaib, who has family in Gaza, has been critical of the Israeli government indiscriminately bombing civilian targets and killing thousands of innocent men, women, and children. Tlaib’s crime was she organized a peace protest in the Capitol just after the attack, which, ironically, drew dozens of members of Jewish Voice for Peace.

Decline by Design

In an interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, El Salvadore’s president, Nayib Bukele, said, “Cities [in the U.S.] that were pristinely beautiful 30 years ago are wastelands… This has to be by design.” He was referring to the rampant violence that is now plaguing the U.S. Bukele has been credited with turning his country around, taking it from having one of the highest homicide rates in the world to one of the lowest by simply arresting and locking up all the known murderers and criminals in his country.

Not Safe for … Anybody

The New York Post reported recently that a new law passed in California called “the Safe Streets for All Act” actually makes it more dangerous for regular people. Reports the Post: “Emboldened by new California laws that make it nearly impossible for cops to bust prostitutes, sex workers in Los Angeles’ red light district stalk for business wearing no more than G-strings and high heels in broad daylight.” The Post spoke with Los Angeles Police Department Commander Jon Pinto, who said that 95% of all the prostitutes work for gang-connected pimps. This means these “services” pay for more guns and drugs across the city.

Hostage Handshake

Israelis are reportedly going ballistic over video of 85-year-old freed hostage Yocheved Lifshitz shaking the hand of the Hamas fighter (above) who delivered her to Israeli authorities on Oct. 23. The woman can be seen turning to the man and initiating the handshake. Lifshitz had been taken hostage by Hamas fighters following their Oct. 7 attack on Israel. She tells Israeli media that she was treated well while held by Hamas.

Sun Setting on Solar?

A recent article in Utility Dive, a media outlet focusing on utility industry news, describes a growing problem at solar panel farms: The inverters used to convert the current of electricity generated from the panels to be compatible with the electric grid are wearing out after only 10 to 15 years. They were supposed to last 25 years. Making matters worse, most of the manufacturers of these inverters, who were supposed to maintain and guarantee their performance over the life of the product, have gone out of business.

Punished for Stating the Obvious

Louise Elliot, an elected representative in the city council of Hobart in Tasmania, said recently that she has had to spend $6,000 on lawyers’ fees because the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commission, an official government agency, has accused her of “inciting hatred.” Her crime? She said transsexual men are not women.

Gender Malpractice Cases

Two women are suing multiple healthcare providers in Rhode Island because their doctors prescribed them cross-sex hormones even though they were suffering from multiple mental health issues. One of the women was in her 20s when this happened, but the other women was only 14 years old when her doctor gave her testosterone. The women say they suffer from chronic health conditions as a result of taking hormones for years and are likely now sterile. The two women join about 10 other women and men who have filed lawsuits against healthcare providers for malpractice related to gender medicine.