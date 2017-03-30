Entire Communities Being Built to House Hordes of Illegals

By Mark Anderson

According to experienced border scout Wyatt Watson, the Biden administration is dramatically reorienting the entry and settlement of illegal aliens into the United States. There’s an apparent federal effort to gradually reduce the number of illegals physically breaching the border—carried out via the establishment of intake facilities well to the south of the U.S.-Mexican border, beyond the eyeshot of angry American citizens. Once processed, the illegals are quietly flown into the U.S. and settled into housing communities and developments.

Watson, representing “Texas Lives Matter,” was asked about one such community, Colony Ridge, located about 40 miles north of Houston in Liberty County near Plum Grove. It’s just now attracting major attention from those concerned about the invasion of the U.S. by asylum-seeking wanderers from dozens of countries, many of whom are young men in their prime as well as young families with dubious asylum claims.

“I warned people about Colony Ridge three years ago,” Watson remarked.

“Daily Wire” reporter Spencer Lindquist has visited Colony Ridge, saying it appears to be nearly 60 square miles in size—close to the land area of Washington, D.C. He examined the community via helicopter and drive throughs of the development, as shown on short videos posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Consider these allegations by Lindquist:

Colony Ridge could end up serving as a “strategic asset” for the Gulf and Sinaloa cartels.

Colony Ridge, which some believe is America’s largest illegal immigrant settlement, is home for up to 75,000 people and reportedly includes normal houses and mobile/modular homes but also crude “colonias”—substandard hovels that lack paved roads, sewage treatment, and water service.

Colony Ridge goes by “Terrenos Houston” on Instagram, where marketing materials are entirely in Spanish.

Developer William “Trey” Harris III admits buyers can purchase land with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, or ITINs. Pro-illegal alien groups, like the Soros-funded National Immigration Law Center, boast that ITINs are a “powerful tool” for illegal immigrants seeking a mortgage, Lindquist noted, adding that buyers reportedly do not need proof of income, credit ratings, or social security numbers.

To be sure, key politicians indeed have received documented campaign contributions from Harris and others associated with Colony Ridge.

Although it’s not yet clear whether these donations have influenced public policy, recipients of Harris’s donations include Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ($1.4 million, in increments of $100,000 to $300,000, between 2018 and 2022), as well as GOP state Rep. Ernest Bailes IV (received $1,800 from Harris and represents the 18th District where Colony Ridge is located). Bailes also has received sizable sums from others apparently associated with the development.

Moreover, the PAC for Entergy, the company that provides power for Colony Ridge, donated $20,000 to Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, $16,250 to Abbott, $15,000 to state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, and $13,500 to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, among others.

DEVELOPERS DENY CLAIMS

The online magazine “The Center Square” carried an Aug. 29 article in which a Colony Ridge spokesmen denied Lindquist’s claims, calling them false.

A Colony Ridge spokesman also told “The Center Square” that the subdivisions are “not colonias.” Brent Lane, owner of Beard & Lane, who represents Colony Ridge, added that such claims are “grossly misleading and unsubstantiated.”

The residences, the magazine report notes, have concrete streets, public water, sewer, electricity, high-speed internet, and other amenities. There’s a property owners association with a presence in the neighborhood and substantial police presence, the article also states.

MEANWHILE, IN CHICAGO

Is Colony Ridge one of numerous developments of different types across the nation, with which to settle illegals and others claiming political asylum, which could incentivize larger-than-ever amounts of foreign nationals to illegally enter the U.S. this AFP writer asked Watson.

“You’re not wrong,” Watson re­plied. “In Chicago, they contracted a security company that’s going to babysit illegals. They’re building a tent city.”

A Sept. 22 report at “Voz.us” is headlined: “Chicago spends nearly $30 million building a winter camp for immigrants.” The article reports that the city of Chicago, a self-proclaimed sanctuary city, recently “signed a contract with the private security company GardaWorld Federal Services to build a winter camp to shelter immigrants.”

Notably, GardaWorld Federal Services has outlets in Washington, D.C. and other major cities. Its online description states, in part: “We are a partner of choice to the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Health & Human Services [and] the intelligence community.”

The Chicago Sun-Times quoted Chicago City Council Press Secretary Ronnie Reese as saying, “It’s got to be done pretty quickly if it’s going to get done before the weather breaks.” The development will reportedly have large “yurt-style” tents and “will include portable toilets and kitchen facilities.”

“There also will be day care for children and laundry facilities,” the report notes.

The fact that millions—perhaps billions—of taxpayer dollars are being utilized to provide housing and other facilities designed for America’s rapidly growing refugee, asylum-seeking, and illegal migrant demographic is particularly revealing considering the hardships average American citizens face on a daily basis.

