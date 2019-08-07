Charges Haunt U.S. Representative

Democratic legislator has a long and questionable history of apparent fraud

By John Friend

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the controversial, Somali-born, far-left, freshman congresswoman, has faced accusations of marriage, tax, and immigration fraud, among other criminal misdeeds, since entering politics in Minneapolis, home to one of the largest Somalian communities in the country.

Conservative pundits, investigative journalists, and even Somali community activists have long alleged that Rep. Omar committed marriage fraud when she married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who is believed by many to be Omar’s biological brother based on extensive reviews of their social media profiles and other publicly available information, in 2009. Elmi is a British citizen but lived in the United States and attended high school in St. Paul, Minn. near Minneapolis. He later attended North Dakota State University where he briefly studied art before moving back to the United Kingdom after separating—but not legally divorcing—Rep. Omar in 2011.

Rep. Omar migrated to the United States in 1997 with her family after fleeing their native Somalia and spending roughly four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. Upon arriving in the U.S., the family settled in Minneapolis. In 2002, Rep. Omar married Ahmed Hirsi, but only in their Islamic faith tradition. Over the course of the next six years, Omar and Hirsi had two children together before divorcing in their faith tradition in 2008. Then, in 2009, Omar legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who Omar only identified as a “British citizen.”

In 2011, after just two years together as legally married husband and wife, Omar and Elmi ended their relationship and separated, but only in their faith tradition. The following year, in 2012, Omar reunited with Hirsi, and the couple had a third child together. In 2014 and 2015, Omar fraudulently filed a joint tax return with Hirsi, even though she was legally married to Elmi, which she eventually had to correct.

In 2016, Omar was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, making her the first Somali-born Muslim legislator in the United States, despite her campaign being dogged by allegations of marriage and immigration fraud. The following year, in 2017, Omar legally divorced Elmi. In 2018, Omar was elected to the House of Representatives and legally married Hirsi, her long-time partner and father of her children. For years, Omar and her staff have dismissed the allegations surrounding her personal life, including the potentially explosive allegations regarding her bizarre marriage to Elmi. Omar has largely remained silent and refused to address the very legitimate questions and concerns raised over the years relating to her background and personal relationships. She has insisted that the allegations emanate from “bigots” and “racists” who wish to tarnish her reputation, while steadfastly refusing to clear up the allegations raised.

Jeremy Slevin, a spokesman for Omar, recently declared that the allegations raised about Omar’s past and mysterious marriages are illegitimate and a ploy carried out by “racist” conservatives to discredit the freshman congresswoman.

Kevin Diaz, the political editor for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, recently disclosed that Omar has been entirely uncooperative in his newspaper’s investigation of her past.

“Our public records searches determined that in at least one period after she married Elmi, all three (Omar, Elmi and Hirsi) used the same address in Minnesota. It raises questions about the nature of the relationship if she is living with both the person she’s married to and her eventual husband,” Diaz wrote. “What’s really made it hard is that she’s been unwilling to address any of these questions. That has fueled the controversy. We quoted her at length to say that these were mere accusations, that they were unfair, and that she shouldn’t have to address them. Be that as it may, there was an undisputed instance of her filing her taxes improperly. And if you’re in Congress, you should explain that to your constituents.”

Diaz and his team of reporters have reached out to Omar’s father and other family members, including Elmi himself, and others, yet “no one will talk to us,” he stated.

The questions surrounding Omar’s mysterious past and previous marriages are not going away any time soon, especially as she and her staff continue to refuse to address the allegations. Omar and her allies in Congress, including radical leftwing Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, continue to make headlines as they feud with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump, which has only added fuel to the fire of this controversy.

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.