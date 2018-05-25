FBI Mole Cried About Russia Collusion in the Past

And the beat goes on. . . . As special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation continues, so does the stream of questionable “evidence” and lack of significant indictments.

By AFP Staff

Stephen Halper, the Cambridge University professor who was recently outed as a paid federal informant in the Trump presidential campaign, has made accusations in the past about Russians infiltrating the university, reports online news and commentary website “The Daily Caller.” According to the report, the targets of Halper’s charges responded to the claims, saying his allegations were “absurd.”

Several years before Halper had infiltrated the Trump campaign and met with some of Donald Trump’s top advisors, Halper claimed that a female Russian academic attending a seminar in 2014 was actually a spy and that the event sponsor, Cambridge Intelligence Seminar (CIS), was influenced by Russia.

Interviewed by The Financial Times in 2016, Christopher Andrew, the official historian for MI5 and head of CIS, told the newspaper that Halper’s charges were without merit.

Last week it was reported that Halper was a paid FBI informant when he approached top Trump campaign advisors Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and Sam Clovis.

At this time, no one knows what Halper has told Robert Mueller, the special counsel tasked with investigating possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, but it has been disclosed that Halper met with Page several times over the course of 14 months through September 2017. Halper and Papadopoulos met “several times in mid-September 2016,” according to “The Daily Caller.” Halper and Clovis reportedly met only once, on Sept. 1, 2016.

Mueller has issued 23 indictments since the creation of his office a year ago this month. These include four former Trump advisers, 13 Russian nationals, three Russian companies, one California man, and one London-based lawyer. It is worth noting that not one of the Trump officials has been charged with illegally colluding with Russians. Most have centered on lying to federal law enforcement officials, money laundering, and failure to register as a lobbyist.

Most of the Russians have ignored the indictments, but two Russian companies have hired attorneys to contest the charges. It was reported on May 24 that one of the Russian companies has requested a speedy trial date be set so that the company’s name can be cleared. Mueller’s attorneys have sought to delay the request, but a judge ruled against them, saying the trial should commence within 70 days as per law.