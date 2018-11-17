Caught on Camera: ‘Lie for Asylum’

The American head of an NGO immigrant support group has been caught on camera talking about teaching migrants how to cry, feign illness, pretend to be Christians … anything to fool border guards. This coverage of yet more corruption within so-called aid groups working to promote migration is front-page news in the latest American Free Press newspaper. (Log-in to read your digital copy here; subscribe now here)

By John Friend

The director of a major non-governmental organization (NGO) in Europe that provides legal aid to migrants and helps facilitate the overall asylum-seeking process has been caught on tape admitting to coaching their clients to deceive and lie to border police in order to successfully gain political asylum, it has been revealed.

Immigration critics are now wondering just how widespread this is and if NGOs in the U.S. and in Central America are doing the very same thing.

Lauren Southern, a popular Canadian independent journalist, political pundit, and documentary filmmaker, released the shocking video earlier this week, sparking outrage and condemnation around the world.

Europe and the wider Western world, particularly countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece and Italy, have seen a steady influx of asylum seekers and ostensible refugees fleeing the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia primarily over the course of the past five or more years.

Many view the flood of refugees and other Third World migrants as part of a broader systematic effort to undermine and destroy Western nations by eroding the traditional demographics and displacing the native populations of Europe and other Western nations.

As this newspaper has reported, various NGOs and other activist groups often facilitate the refugee resettlement process and are financially rewarded for resettling Third World migrants in the West. Deceptive tactics are regularly used to facilitate the resettlement process, including forged or faked documents, feigned persecution stories, and other deceitful tactics.

In the video, Ariel Ricker, the executive director of Advocates Abroad, an NGO operating mainly in Greece to provide legal aid to refugees, openly admits to teaching her clients to lie to border agents by pretending to be persecuted Christian refugees or to be in emotional distress. The undercover video will be featured in Ms. Southern’s upcoming documentary entitled “Borderless,” which focuses on the migrant crisis and massive Third World migration to the West.

According to Ms. Southern’s website, Ricker “reveals that her organization has spent time compiling and studying transcripts of asylum interviews” and uses “them to generate stock answers to key interview questions for asylum seekers to use.” Advocates Abroad even encourages refugee applicants “to pretend to cry, break down or to ask for a break in order to appear more sympathetic” and gain asylum status.

The release of the video has generated controversy around the world but especially in Greece, which is on the front lines of the migrant crisis as a landing point for countless migrants hoping to gain asylum in other parts of Europe.

Dozens of migrant and refugee advocacy and legal groups operate in the United States. While no officials with these groups have been exposed for coaching illegal immigrants to lie to U.S. authorities, there can be no doubt that this type of behavior goes on regularly all along the U.S. border with Mexico.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.