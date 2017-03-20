Billionaire NWO Leader David Rockefeller Dead at 101

The noted scion of an elite banking family passed away quietly on March 20, leaving behind a legacy of globalist machinations to form a one-world government. Known for helping establish the infamous Bilderberg group, David Rockefeller has been absent from the annual gathering of late, but early predictions have this year’s Bilderberg likely taking place in Virginia.

By Mark Anderson

When David Rockefeller passed away March 20 at the age of 101, the last of the five grandsons of oil titan John D. Rockefeller—besides David, they were John D. III, Winthrop, Lawrence and Nelson—left behind a “new world order,” something that this oil-and-banking dynastic family labored so heavily to build.

It’s instructive to keep in mind that Rockefeller, whose NWO efforts were partly done through his longtime presidency of Chase Manhattan Bank, was instrumental in solidifying the influence of the infamous Bilderberg Group.

Bilderberg is a highly secretive deep-state clique. It was formed in Holland in 1954 and meets annually in the most exclusive resorts, bringing together former and current government finance ministers, former and current NATO and other military heads, high-technology gurus, futurists, select royalty, top corporate titans, “think-tankers,” central bankers, and current and former legislators. It also includes carefully vetted media that participate in the Bilderberg meetings but honor their pledge not to report on the proceedings.

The meetings are surrounded by heavily armed private security guards and police forces. No other think tank or private consortium behaves in this manner.

Notably, there’s preliminary evidence that Bilderberg will return to the U.S. this year, possibly in Virginia, as it did in 2012. But as of this writing, that was not confirmed.

Rockefeller died the very day that the House Select Committee on Intelligence began probing whether Trump campaign officials and appointees and sundry allies colluded with Russian officials. The committee is seeking to confirm whether Russia indirectly hacked the Democratic National Committee’s emails as well as those of John Podesta when he headed up Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president.

The apparent end-goal is to prove that Donald Trump would not have won the 2016 presidential election without Russia hacking emails and using the information to discredit Hillary Clinton and help ensure her loss.

Most of the committee’s members—gathering the spotty testimony of FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers—are alleging that private citizens (such as former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, longtime Republican strategist Roger Stone, and several others) in some manner colluded with Russia to discredit Mrs. Clinton and to influence U.S. policy toward Russia prior to Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Ironically, the Bilderberg meetings, which the late Rockefeller was so instrumental in advancing, have for the last 63 years provided a perfect platform for U.S. citizens and U.S. government officials to curry favor, make deals, and share information with various current and former foreign government officials, central bankers, and high-level corporate heads from several nations—behind closed doors.

Interestingly, the Logan Act, a 1798 U.S. law that prohibits U.S. citizens from engaging in private deal-making and diplomacy with foreign officials, has been dusted off by intelligence committee members, who claim that some Trump allies have broken that law.

As AFP has established after decades following Bilderberg, it’d be much safer to say that the Bilderberg consortium has routinely skirted or broken the Logan Act. But when AFP contacted the FBI, CIA, and other federal agencies in writing four years ago about Bilderberg’s intrigues, and to find out whether U.S. tax dollars helped U.S. officials attend Bilderberg meetings, rather cryptic replies, professing utter denial of Bilderberg’s significance, arrived in AFP’s mailbox—even though the CIA itself played a role in Bilderberg’s formation.

Rockefeller was clearly aware that key media outlets involved in Bilderberg’s deep-state matrix—outlets that today are out for blood regarding the Trump White House—have long aided and abetted international intrigue and private collusion via their connection to the powerful global group.

Indeed, long before claims about “fake news” surfaced, Rockefeller, during the 1991 Bilderberg meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, was reported to have said: “We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years . . . It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march toward a world government.”

While Rockefeller presided over the Bilderberg-connected Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in the 70s and 80s, and while he remained a highly honored and influential CFR apparatchik for the rest of his life, this and other admissions of his showed that the real collusion—the kind that the FBI and NSA should truly take an interest in—has been happening in an ongoing fashion among globalist cliques and is hardly limited to whoever’s in the White House.

As Rockefeller later wrote in his dull tome, Memoirs: “Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor.