‘Barbarians’ Sack Sweden

Bombings, rapes, and assaults are rising as multiculturalism fails.

By John Friend

The once stable, prosperous, and homogeneous nation of Sweden has seen steadily rising levels of violence, crime including rape, and, shockingly, bombings and explosions in recent years, as unchecked migration and nationally suicidal policies have entirely transformed the Scandinavian nation.

According to a recent report published by Breitbart, the research and fact-finding Crime Prevention Council, under Sweden’s Ministry of Justice, recorded a stark rise in the number of explosions and bombings in Sweden over the course of the past year, largely due to migrant gang violence. The council recorded roughly 236 explosion and bombing incidents in 2019, while only 162 such incidents were recorded in 2018.

Stefan Hector, a law enforcement official from Sweden’s National Operations Department, is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Swedish citizens given the dramatic increase in such violent events.

“Before, we were seeing hand grenades being used. Now, we see homemade charges, instead, like weapons used in conflict,” Hector explained. “These are used either to hurt or intimidate, but now there is a new recklessness, as the bombings occur in places where members of the public are put at risk. The bombers are indifferent to the fact that people could be hurt.”

Swedish officials and political leaders of all stripes, like other Western leaders, have insisted that massive Third World immigration has nothing to do with the rising violence and crime plaguing their nation, refusing to honestly address the issue for fear of being labeled “racist” and insensitive. Officials instead blame “poverty” and a failure to assimilate—obviously referring to immigrants—as the leading causes of the increasing levels of crime and violence, despite the obvious reality that the vast majority of all of the violent incidents in the West are committed by migrants or their offspring.

In the United Kingdom, law enforcement officials have been reluctant to address or even prosecute outrageous crimes committed by migrants, including sexual grooming and rape of young British girls, due to political correctness and fear of being slandered as “racist.”

On the other hand, in recent years, UK police have diverted resources and officer manpower to record what are called “non-crime hate incidents,” Orwellian “offenses” designed to enforce political correctness. According to a recent report published by The Telegraph, a major UK daily, 87,000 “non-crime hate incidents” have been recorded by police forces in England and Wales over the course of the past five years, demonstrating the priorities of the UK government and police force.

Under the UK’s Orwellian Hate Crime Operational Guidelines, incidents perceived to be motivated by hostility or contempt for a person’s religious, racial, or gender identity must be investigated and reported, resulting in law enforcement officials monitoring private citizens’ social media accounts and comments sections on major websites and investigating reported “hate incidents.” Meanwhile, actual violent crime—often committed by migrants—is increasing in the UK as well, though less reported in the media. Even comedians have been targeted for using politically incorrect language in their comedy routines.

As violence and mayhem increase in the West due to massive Third World immigration and state-enforced multiculturalism, Western leaders sadly show no signs of seriously confronting the issue as we enter the new year.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.