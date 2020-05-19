Alan Dershowitz Claims States Have the Right to Forcibly Vaccinate You

By AFP Staff

Constitutional scholars have long argued that the 14th Amendment protects everyday Americans against the encroaching police state, noting in the provision that no state “shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

In a recent interview, however, Attorney Alan Dershowitz argues that even the 14th Amendment will not protect you when in the not-too-distant future states mandates that all citizens will have to be inoculated with a SARS-CoV2 vaccine.

“You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business,” the Harvard Law School emeritus professor told interviewer Jason Goodman with “Crowdsource the Truth” in a video interview that was released on May 17.

Dershowitz added that someone can refuse treatment if they are threatened with a disease that is not contagious.

“But you have no right to refuse to be vaccinated against a contagious disease,” he added. “Public health, the police power of the Constitution gives the state the power to compel that.”

In other words, claimed Dershowitz, the state has the power to hold you down, forcibly stick a needle in your arm and inject you with a vaccine even if you don’t want it.

The professor cited a Supreme Court case from 1905, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which concluded that a state may require vaccination if a state board of health deems it necessary for public health or safety. In a nutshell, the justices ruled that, in the case of virulent, highly infectious, deadly disease, if any individual is allowed to act without regard to the welfare of others, true liberty does not exist. Dershowitz added that this case has withstood over 100 years of challenges, and no court has ruled against it.

