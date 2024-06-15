AI, China, Russia, Ukraine Dominate Bilderberg

By Mark Anderson

The annual shadowy confab known as Bilderberg met in Madrid, Spain, from May 30-June 2. According to multiple reports, topics this year included artificial intelligence (AI), China, the Middle East, NATO, and—perhaps most worrisome of all, given the bloody war that continues to escalate in that region—Ukraine and Russia.

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

Bilderberg has now spanned 70 years since being seeded with CIA funds—as confirmed by British prof. Richard Aldrich. Supposedly formed to simply maintain and improve transatlantic relations in the post-World War II years, these secretive gatherings of the uber-rich and strategically placed from the upper echelons of the private and public sectors have become a continuum for several important ongoing geo-political, economic and, eventually, strategic topics.

As AFP correctly reported in previous issues, the West’s top elites gathered for one weekend behind locked and guarded doors at the five-star Eurostars Suites Mirasierra hotel in Madrid.

Of the 13 topics listed, the top two at the 2024 Bilderberg gathering covered AI (artificial intelligence)—identified only as “State of AI” and “AI Safety.”

AI joins the ranks of other highly frequent topics like China, which has made the cut at all but one meeting (2018) since Bilderberg’s 2016 confab in Germany. China also was listed for the Virginia 2012 meeting, the Denmark 2014 gathering, and twice at the Switzerland confab of 2011.

Another single-word topic, Russia, has been covered every year since 2017, and was listed in the discussion roster under the name “Putin 2.0” back in 2012.

Ukraine made the list of hot topics in 2023 and 2024, and back in 2014—the very year that pro-EU and pro-NATO interests concocted a phony uprising to replace the Russian-leaning leadership of Ukraine with U.S.- and EU-backed stooges. They brought Ukraine to near-ruin internally, well before Russia’s military invaded the country, starting the disastrous war.

Bilderberg’s nebulous one-word topics—combined with these and certain other topics being covered over the long haul—clearly contradict the claim by the group’s organizers and its apologists that these meetings have always been a mere “retreat” for relaxing, consuming caviar, and engaging in informal discussions in order to maintain transatlantic relations in the world’s best interests.

Bilderberg’s official website states, “Various conspiracy theorists have expressed wild allegations about the purpose of the gatherings. While these claims lack any and all merit, we regret to see that many continue to flourish online and in social media groups.”

Regular readers of AFP, however, know full well that this shadowy group is far from benign. Their goal has always been to force the Western world into a one-world government.

“To say we were striving for a one-world government is exaggerated, but not wholly unfair,” Denis Healey, a founding member of the group, admitted to The Guardian in 2001. “Those of us in Bilderberg felt we couldn’t go on forever fighting one another for nothing and killing people and rendering millions homeless, so we felt that a single community throughout the world would be a good thing.”

As the late British Member of Parliament Michael Meacher told AFP and other news outlets outside the 2013 Bilderberg Meeting in Watford, UK, these elites do not go to such lengths to meet in secrecy, with such an intense concentration of financial, military, political and monarchal muscle behind sealed and heavily guarded doors, over the course of many years, “just to have a little chat.”

Rather, Meacher, who spoke out at the time on the floor of the House of Commons against Bilderberg, said it’s a shadowy “deal-making” conference that the common people have a right to know a lot more about.

Bilderberg’s recurring topics strongly indicate that devising world-consolidating strategies over the long-term, and nurturing the associated deep networking and cloaked deal-making to carry out those strategies, comprise Bilderberg’s core purpose. The ultimate objective is to mold the infrastructure of privatized—but unlawful—world governance that undergirds and supersedes what we traditionally think of as “government.”