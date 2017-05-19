WikiLeaker Revealed?

A private detective in Washington, D.C., investigating the unsolved murder last year of DNC staffer Seth Rich, claims to know who leaked Democrats’ emails—and it is not Russia …

By John Friend

New evidence and public testimony is being offered to further substantiate claims that Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer who was mysteriously murdered in Washington, D.C. late last year, provided damaging information to WikiLeaks—not Russia—in an effort to expose corruption in the Democratic Party during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The WikiLeaks dumps, released late last year during the heated 2016 election, revealed high-level corruption in the DNC designed to sabotage then-Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Following the information released by WikiLeaks, Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced to resign as chairwoman of the DNC, and Mrs. Clinton’s reputation was sullied even further. Clinton supporters, many mainstream media outlets, and virtually all federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies have baselessly alleged Russian agents working at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin were responsible for hacking the DNC and transferring the damaging information to WikiLeaks in an attempt to undermine American democracy and ensure Donald Trump’s presidential victory. Russia has denied these allegations, as has WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and no legitimate evidence has been presented by any federal agency or media outlet to demonstrate the theory Russia was the source of the WikiLeaks dumps.

Now, Rod Wheeler, a retired D.C.-based homicide detective and Fox News contributor, who has been contracted by the Rich family to investigate their son’s mysterious death, has alleged that Rich may be the source of the WikiLeaks dumps.

“My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” Wheeler recently declared in an interview with Fox News. “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sit on his computer on a shelf at the D.C. police or FBI headquarters.”

Thus far, D.C. police have virtually no leads into Rich’s death and have offered little information about his murder. D.C. police have offered a $25,000 reward for information about Rich’s death, and WikiLeaks has offered a $20,000 reward.

An anonymous federal investigator who has been in contact with both Wheeler and Fox News has also backed up Wheeler’s allegations. The federal investigator has claimed that an FBI forensic report on Rich’s computer, which was conducted shortly after his death, reveal that Rich made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, who is now also dead. MacFadyen was a director at WikiLeaks and is a long-time reporter and documentary filmmaker.

“I have seen and read the emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” the federal official told Fox News. He believes the emails are in the FBI’s possession, but have not been publicly released for political reasons.

According to the federal investigator, “44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders, spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen,” Fox News reported. The damaging WikiLeaks dumps were published on July 22 of last year, a mere 12 days after Rich was murdered.

Rich’s family has downplayed the recent allegations by both Wheeler and the anonymous federal investigator, describing Wheeler’s claims that Rich was WikiLeaks’ source as “unsubstantiated.”

John Friend is a freelance writer who lives in California.