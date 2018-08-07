Unite the Right 2 Peaceful Rally Scheduled

Jason Kessler, the organizer of last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, has scheduled “Unite the Right 2” to take place August 12 in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C.

Attendees will assemble at 2:00 p.m. at the Vienna Metro Station in Vienna, Va., to travel to the parade entrance at Foggy Bottom Station.

At 5:00 p.m. there will be a parade march from Foggy Bottom Station to Lafayette Square, the seven-acre public park located directly north of the White House on H Street between 15th and 17th Streets NW.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. a demonstration will take place followed by transportation back to the Vienna Metro Station for disassembly.

Kessler has some very specific instructions on what attendees may and may not bring, the best way to travel, a code of behavior, accepted flags and sizes etc.

For details, please visit unitetherightrally.com.