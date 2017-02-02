Advertisement


Important Video Proves Folly of Mass Immigration

February 02, 2017   chris   No comments

Roy Beck of NumbersUSA has graphically demonstrated why mass immigration to the U.S. from Mexico does not actually help poverty as proponents of open borders claim. Instead, the relatively small number of immigrants to the U.S. drains their home country of good minds, who would be better served staying at home to benefit their own locale.

 

