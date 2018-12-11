What Ever Happened to the Vaccine-Autism Commission?

Americans concerned about dangerous effects of vaccinations had hoped, based on candidate Trump’s statements, that the new president would empanel a commission to review the dangerous practice. Unfortunately, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that seems to have fallen off the president’s priorities list.

By Donald Jeffries

Shortly before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, stories appeared all across the mainstream media about a proposed presidential commission to study the possible links between vaccines and autism. What made the story all the more intriguing was that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told The Washington Post and other outlets that Trump had tapped him to chair the commission.

The article regarding this in the Jan. 10, 2017 issue of the Post epitomized the biased nature of the press. In the opening sentence, Kennedy was smeared for being “a proponent of a widely discredited theory that vaccines cause autism.”

Predictably, Trump appeared to immediately retreat in the midst of this media backlash, with a spokeswoman for the president-elect issuing a statement only hours later, which threw water on the idea. Trump, like Kennedy, has a history of being critical of vaccines, and had met with Kennedy at Trump Tower.

Following the meeting, Trump transition spokeswoman Hope Hicks issued the following statement: “The president-elect enjoyed his discussion with Robert Kennedy Jr. on a range of issues and appreciates his thoughts and ideas. The president-elect is exploring the possibility of forming a commission on autism, which affects so many families; however, no decisions have been made at this time.”

After meeting with the president-elect, Kennedy told reporters assembled in the lobby of New York’s Trump Tower: “President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies, and he has questions about it. His opinion doesn’t matter, but the science does matter, and we ought to be reading the science, and we ought to be debating the science.” Kennedy would later state that he’d met “many times” with members of Trump’s transition team.

The Post spoke for the entire Deep State when it closed this article with, “The announcement was met with alarm from health professionals who say that putting a proponent of a conspiracy theory in a position of authority on the issue is dangerous.”

The article quoted Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute, as saying, “That’s very frightening; it’s difficult to imagine anyone less qualified to serve on a commission for vaccine science. … The science is clear: massive evidence showing no link between vaccines and autism… . Our nation’s public health will suffer if this nascent neo-anti-vaxxer movement is not stopped immediately.”

Kennedy had been highly critical of vaccines for years. “They get the shot. That night they have a fever of 103. They go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone,” Kennedy said at the premiere of an anti-vaccination 2015 film screening. “This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”

Kennedy has been labeled the iconic family’s most noted “conspiracy theorist.” In 2006, he wrote an article for Rolling Stone magazine, which was later taken off of their web site, alleging massive voter fraud in the 2004 election. He has also become the first member of the Kennedy family to openly question the lone-assassin conclusion in the assassinations of both his uncle and his father.

During one of the Republican presidential debates in 2015, Trump had clashed with fellow candidate Ben Carson on the issue.

“We had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day, two years old, a beautiful child, went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic,” Trump stated.

Trump continued to tweet about the subject, and before the election met with some prominent anti-vaccine activists, including Dr. Andrew Wakefield of Great Britain, widely considered the foremost expert on the links between vaccines and autism, before the establishment succeeded in getting him disbarred. The “Age of Autism” website, which looks at myriad causes for autism, was overjoyed at this, declaring that Trump “was extremely educated on our issues.”

Earlier this year, Kennedy boldly called the Centers for Disease Control “a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical industry.”

There was little updated news about the proposed commission until February 2018, when Kennedy said he’d had no contact with the White House for at least six months. “I would say there’s zero progress,” Kennedy explained to The Guardian. “We were told President Trump wanted to meet directly with us. Not only did nothing happen, they’ve cut off all communication with people who care about this issue. The administration [is going] in another direction.”

Kennedy added, “I’ve seen a tremendous deflation among a community of parents and children’s health advocates across the country who believed the promises that President Trump made to the campaign, who put tremendous faith in him and now are feeling enormous betrayal and disappointment.”

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.