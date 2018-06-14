U.S. Christian Conservatives Should Be Supporting Iran

The morals, manners, and devotion of the Iranian people are a model for the U.S., says leading American Catholic intellectual E. Michael Jones. “Islamic Iran is succeeding as a godly society, while the Christian West is failing.”

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

I recently returned from Mashhad, the biggest city in eastern Iran. Mashhad is a holy city for Shia Muslims. It hosts the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia imam, visited by millions of pilgrims from all over Iran as well as Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, and other countries including the United States.

This year, for the first time ever, Mashhad hosted a conference on international politics, not religion. The sixth New Horizon Conference, entitled “Jerusalem al Quds: Eternal Capital of Palestine,” brought together 51 notable intellectuals and activists from North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

This year’s conference transpired at a moment of crisis for Palestine.

On May 8, President Donald Trump torpedoed the Iran nuclear deal. Six days later, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, presided over the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Occupied Jerusalem—on the same day that Zionist snipers murdered 60 unarmed Palestinian demonstrators and injured 2,771.

It is worth noting that Ivanka, who was raised Presbyterian, is married to Jared Kushner, who is Orthodox Jewish. In 2009, Ivanka herself converted to Orthodox Judaism.

This all happened on the eve of Nakba Day, the annual commemoration of the Palestinian Holocaust of 1948, when Zionists murdered thousands of Palestinians and terrorized the survivors into fleeing their country, with more than 700,000 ousted from their ancestral lands.

The death total for the Great March of Return was at least 110 Palestinians. More than 12,000 were injured, thousands by live gunfire, including those permanently crippled by exploding bullets banned by the Geneva Conventions. The Israeli snipers who carried out this month-long massacre were never in any danger from the unarmed demonstrators.

The Jerusalem conference in Mashhad featured a smattering of left-leaning “progressive” Palestine activists, which included: anti-Zionist Israeli Miko Peled, son of Gen. Matti Peled, the hero (from Israel’s perspective) of the 1967 war; Greta Berlin, organizer of the Flotilla to Gaza; and Sander Hicks, a candidate for Congress from New York City. But a larger number of conference attendees represented more traditionalist, conservative, often religious viewpoints. The world’s most influential traditionalist thinker, Alexander Dugin—an Eastern Orthodox Christian and advisor to Russia’s leadership—is perhaps the best known.

Among the many Christians present in Mashhad were E. Michael Jones, one of America’s leading Catholic intellectuals, and Scott Bennett, a Protestant and whistleblowing ex-U.S. Army psyops officer. Interestingly, these two fervently conservative American Christians absolutely love the Islamic Republic of Iran.

I introduced Jones to the organizers of the New Horizon conferences in 2013. After visiting Iran and participating in the February 2013 conference, which featured lively discussion of topics that are taboo in the West, Jones called the Islamic Republic “the capital of the free world.” Since then, Jones has been a regular visitor to Iran for New Horizon conferences. He finds the religiously based social order of the Islamic Republic extremely refreshing and suggests it could in some ways be a model for any Western countries that might someday return to Christianity.

Of course, Jones obviously is not suggesting that Shia Islam, the majority religion of Iran, ought to take over America. His point is that Islamic Iran is succeeding as a godly society, while the Christian West is failing. As he writes in Culture Jihad in Tehran, “Islam has an uncanny ability to arrive on the scene when Christianity is failing in its mission.”

Scott Bennett agrees with Jones that America has strayed from its Christian roots and that Iran’s Islamic Republic could be an exemplar for Christians. The Iranian people’s manners and morals, he observes, compare favorably to those of Americans and Europeans. And the Islamic Republic’s political behavior on the international stage, Bennett agrees, has generally been reasonable, consistent, and principled—while Western and especially Israeli behavior has been anything but.

So why do neoconservative “Christians” like John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, and Mike Pence hate Iran so much? One possible answer: Bolton, Pompeo, and Pence are owned and operated by Zionists. Iran’s principled support for Palestine puts it in the crosshairs of the Zionist-hijacked U.S. war machine.

Another reason why Bolton, Pompeo, and Pence hate Iran is that the Islamic Republic does not have a Rothschild-owned central bank. Worse, it is leading the movement to end the reign of the Rothschild petrodollar as global reserve currency. On April 18, Bloomberg reported: “Iran Dumps Dollar in Favor of Euro Amid Deepening Standoff With U.S.” It is worth noting that other countries that challenged the reign of the petrodollar, including Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and Muammar Qaddafi’s Libya, were subsequently destroyed by the U.S. military.

If Bolton, Pompeo, and Pence were faithful Christians and loyal Americans, they would join Iran’s war on the Rothschild petrodollar. Rothschild funny-money is un-Christian because it is based on usury. And it is un-American because our Constitution demands that the U.S. Treasury Department, not a private cabal of bankers, issue our currency.

Maybe we need a new group: “American Christians for Islamic Iran.”

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host.