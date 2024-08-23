Tim Walz’s Radical Record

By Mark Anderson

According to former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R), the state’s current governor, Tim Walz—the vice presidential hopeful running alongside presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris—is the most left-wing governor in the entire nation.

Taking into account current Vice President Kamala Harris’s notoriously militant liberalism regarding so-called abortion rights, among other issues where her Marxist-style pedigree emerges, the Harris-Walz Democratic team would give the United States a thick does of socialism if the two candidates snatch the White House.

In his official capacity, Pawlenty has met Walz on several occasions.

“He’s—self-declared—the most progressive governor in the country,” remarked Pawlenty, who served as governor from 2003 to 2011.

Walz was first elected governor in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. Walz is also a former congressman, elected in 2006 to Minnesota’s first district. He was re-elected five times.

Considering that “Vice President Harris … [had] been ranked as the most liberal senator in the United States Senate,” the end result would be “an extremely progressive, some would say socialist, ticket that may be a bridge too far [regarding] policy for many Americans. … But there’s going to be a real dilemma with swing voters on which way they’ll go,” Pawlenty continued, during a recent CNN interview.

Harris served as a senator for California from 2017-2021.

During the interview with Pawlenty, the CNN anchor cited polls indicating less than 50% of respondents thought that Harris and Walz are “too liberal.” The anchor said, if the Democrat duo is really so far left, that message is not getting through to voters.

“The Trump campaign will have to do a better job … highlighting [the Harris-Walz] position on open borders, their role in causing inflation, the crime situation, what many people see as wokeness run amok and more,” Pawlenty said.

According to the respected “Freedom Index,” an ongoing vote-grading survey conducted by The New American magazine, Walz received a 20% “lifetime” average rating in terms of voting in accordance with the Constitution.

His worst term was the 111th Congress in 2009-2010, when he got a 5% rating. His best term was during the 112th Congress in 2011-2012, when he was ranked at 30%. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), by comparison, has an 86% lifetime rating, though he’s only in his first six-year term.

In Congress, Walz voted for the Patriot Act, and for “hate crimes” legislation that seeks to criminalize thoughts, a truly Orwellian concept. Walz also voted for funding to unconstitutionally boost federal aid to local law enforcement, risking further federalization of local and state police. He also supported, among other things, what his party calls “a woman’s right to choose,” as well as “gun control” measures when he was a representative in Congress.

Walz has been facing scrutiny over his military record. He served from 1981 to 2005 in the U.S. Army. Vance, in particular, alleges that Walz falsely claimed that he saw combat during his time as an Army reservist. Vance also is among those who’ve maintained that Walz’s Army retirement was timed to avoid a wartime deployment to Iraq.

Other critics of Walz in this regard include Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), a former Green Beret, who characterized the timing of Walz’s retirement as follows: “It’s kinda like the quarterback of a big [football] team, walking away from their team right before they go to the Super Bowl.”

Walz’s military record remains a bit murky, with a Politico post claiming:

Walz filed the paperwork for his congressional run in February 2005, about a month before reports emerged that the Minnesota National Guard might be deployed. Walz then announced his run in May of that year, two months before [that National Guard’s] directive was officially issued.

The report from Politico does not preclude the possibility that Walz secured advance inside information on military deployments.

Over his years in office, it has become clear what Walz supports. While leftists have been cheerleading Walz’s liberal populism, there is a darker side to Walz. This includes:

Walz has been a staunch proponent of mutilating “gender-affirming” care for those seeking sex changes contrary to their birth gender;

Walz signed two bills that made Minnesota a “refuge” for people seeking “abortion care,” perhaps the most chillingly Orwellian phrase ever coined, outside of their home state. He also made Minnesota the first state to codify “abortion protections” into law a few months after Roe v. Wade was overturned;

As governor, Walz signed bills that forced taxpayers to provide health insurance regardless of recipients’ immigration status, and made illegal aliens eligible for state driver’s licenses; and

Walz is seeking to make Minnesota “100% clean energy” by 2040, an apparently impossible goal.

Should Walz and Harris win in November, we can expect an extremely aggressive pro-left regime.