The AFP Report – Sam Bushman of Liberty News Radio and the CSPOA

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Sam Bushman, a longtime radio host and liberty activist. Sam is the founder of the Liberty News Radio network and also currently serves as the CEO and National Operations Director of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), an organization founded by former Sheriff Richard Mack whose purpose is to remind sheriffs and peace officers about their oath of office and pledge to upholding the U.S. and various state constitutions.

Sam joins me to discuss his background in broadcasting and activism, including with the CSPOA. We move on to address the state of law enforcement in America, the important role sheriffs play in America, the concept of anarcho-tyranny and how it is quickly enveloping contemporary America, and how the SPLC and other far-left activist groups continue to target both Sam and the CSPOA.

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!