The AFP Report – Phil Giraldi on Prigozhin, Wagner “Coup”

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Phil Giraldi, a regular columnist for American Free Press and one of America’s leading foreign policy experts and geopolitical analysts. Phil is also a regular contributor to The Unz Review. Phil is back to discuss the alleged “coup” attempt in Russia led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader and public spokesman for the Wagner Group, a private military company funded by the Kremlin that has operated around the world and has played a key role in the “special military operation” in Ukraine. Phil wrote a lengthy column published in the current edition of the newspaper addressing the controversy and offering his analysis.

