The AFP Report – Leigh McMichael on Travesty of Justice

On this edition of The AFP report, we’re joined by Leigh McMichael, the wife of Greg McMichael and mother of Travis McMichael, two men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 in one of the most egregious and politically motivated prosecutions in modern American history. The McMichaels have created a website to explain their side of the story, which is far different than the mainstream version of what transpired that fateful day. The McMichael defense team has also established a legal defense fundraiser on GiveSendGo, an alternative fundraising platform. Consider making a financial contribution to assist their appeal efforts.

In this podcast, Leigh offers listeners her first-hand accounting of what transpired the day Arbery was killed, February 23, 2020. We discuss the background of both Greg and Travis, the original criminal investigation into Arbery’s death, the later prosecution of both Greg and Travis at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests that rocked the country in the summer of 2020, and the subsequent state and federal trials.

Readers and listeners are encouraged to write to Greg and Travis. See details below:

Greg McMichael 1003053181

Augusta State Medical Prison

3001 Gordon Highway

Grovetown, GA 30813

Travis McMichael 1003053360

Hays State Prison

PO Box 668

Trion, GA 30753

