The AFP Report – Jose Nino on Middle East Chaos, Political & Social Turmoil in U.S.

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Jose Nino, an independent journalist and host of the El Nino Speaks podcast program and the Jose Nino Unfiltered Substack page. Jose is also a regular contributor to Big League Politics and a new contributor to American Free Press – America’s last real newspaper.

Jose is back to discuss the latest issue of AFP which features extensive coverage of the chaos and conflicting narratives in the Middle East and the worldwide atrocity propaganda campaign waged by Israel and her global network of influential backers. We also discuss the recent ousting of former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), leftist journalists and activists becoming victims of the insane policies they themselves champion, the malicious agenda of the Southern Poverty Law Center, a $25 million lawsuit recently filed against the Anti-Defamation League, and much more!

