The AFP Report – Cat McGuire

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Cat McGuire, who describes herself on her Substack page as “a grassroots truth and freedom activist in opposition to the globalist agenda.” Cat joins us to talk about her background and experience in the alternative media, her involvement in anti-war and medical freedom activism, her views about the nature of power in America and the unipolar world order, the conflict in the Middle East and Zionist power in the world, and much more!

Below are relevant links for this podcast:

