The nation’s major annual forum of progressive, anti-war activists continues to reject speakers addressing topics of the deep state and 9/11, so Dr. Kevin Barrett and other intrepid truth-tellers organized a “Left Out Forum.” The Deep Truth conference panel discussions and presentations are now available online.

By John Friend

A recently concluded conference that was live-streamed to countless viewers over the Internet wrapped up last weekend to much fanfare. Deep Truth: Visionaries Speak Out began Friday, June 8 and concluded Sunday, June 10, and featured a number of prominent political dissidents, independent researchers and journalists, peace activists, and others concerned with countering and exposing the lies and insidious agenda of the deep state manipulating our government and society.

The conference was organized and produced in part by No Lies Radio, “a controversial, hard-hitting, truth-telling nonprofit Internet radio station broadcasting 24/7 at noliesradio.org,” according to the conference’s About Us page. No Lies Radio is an affiliate of the Pacifica Radio Network and has a history of live-streaming conferences and events dealing with 9/11 and the deep state, including the 9/11 Truth Film Festival held annually in the San Francisco Bay area and the Justice in Focus event organized by Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth in New York City in 2016. No Lies Radio also hosts False Flag Weekly News, a weekly radio broadcast hosted by Dr. Kevin Barrett, a leading 9/11 truth advocate and contributor to this newspaper, and Professor Tony Hall, a Canadian academic that has focused on 9/11 and other controversial events, that is live-streamed to viewers around the world. Dr. Barrett was a leading organizer of the Deep Truth Conference this year and hosted and participated in panel discussions over the course of the weekend.

The Deep Truth Conference originated as a direct response to the hostility and censorship its organizers experienced when attempting to participate in the Left Forum, one of the largest progressive and anti-war networks in the country.

“The Deep Truth Conference is part of a continuing response to censorship by the Left Forum, the USA’s biggest leftist conference, held each year in New York City,” Dr. Kevin Barrett explained to this reporter recently. “In 2016, several pro-9/11 truth and anti-Zionist presenters made their debut at the Left Forum. I harshly criticized Noam Chomsky, even though going to the Left Forum to criticize Chomsky is like going to the Vatican to criticize the Pope. The next year, 2017, Zionist pressure groups, led by Spencer Sunshine’s Political Research Associates, forced the Left Forum to ban us. I called Sunshine to ask why he was afraid of our message, and we ultimately rented a room down the hall from the Left Forum and held the Left Out Forum. Like the previous year’s presentations, it was very well attended and well-received. This year, 2018, we were once again banned from the Left Forum, so the organizers protested and leafleted at the Left Forum to publicize the Deep Truth cyber-conference one week later.”

This year’s conference featured six separate panel discussions comprising some of the most important figures in the alternative media and 9/11 truth community, including: former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, a long-time peace activist and journalist; Alison Weir, an author who serves as executive director of If Americans Knew, a non-profit organization that focuses on the nefarious influence Israel and the pro-Israel lobby has on American politics; former congresswoman, peace activist and 9/11 skeptic Cynthia McKinney; Philip Giraldi, a former counter-terrorism specialist with the CIA and a leading critic of U.S. foreign policy; and Gilad Atzmon, the internationally renowned jazz musician, author, and critic of Zionism and the subversive influence of the pro-Israel lobby in the West; and other important speakers.

The panel discussions focused on a number of inter-related themes, including: the mass media, propaganda, and censorship; the oligarchic nature of Western political systems; false-flag and other deep state events; Zionism and Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine; and issues relating to geoengineering, smart meters, and 5G technology.

A major theme throughout the conference was, of course, 9/11, a topic Barbara Honegger, a well-known 9/11 researcher and former associate at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University, focused on during her panel discussion.

“The Great Lie of who attacked America on 9/11 was used to railroad through the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) which, to this day, is still the legal rationale for all of the 9/11 wars,” Honegger recently explained to this reporter. “9/11 killed nearly 3,000 innocent civilians, but the 9/11 lie has killed millions, displaced untold millions more, cost our nation and its allies thousands of lives and trillions in treasure, and has been used as the pretext for an invasive mass-surveillance police state. Only a critical mass of public awareness will make it possible to bring the real perpetrators of this heinous act to justice. The online live-streamed Deep Truth: Visionaries Speak Out conference has enabled those of us dedicated and courageous enough to know and speak the truth to reach that critical mass.”

Dr. Barrett echoed Honegger’s sentiment, correctly arguing that 9/11 is still a bleeding wound that impacts the lives and perceptions of Americans to this day.

“The truth about the Lusitania, Pearl Harbor, JFK, RFK, and the USS Liberty is important, but the general public doesn’t have a direct emotional connection to those events,” Dr. Barrett noted. “But much of the American public is still traumatized by 9/11, so the truth about 9/11 still has tremendous potential to affect hearts and minds, and thereby change policies.”

The video archives of the entire conference, including all panel discussions and speeches, may be accessed at noliesradio.org/deeptruth.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.