Cover-Up Artist?

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris hid the truth about the RFK assassination while attorney general of Califonia.

By Donald Jeffries

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) garnered fawning media accolades after the first Democratic Party presidential debates. Her laughable attempt to attack lifelong establishment liberal hack Joe Biden as a “racist” fueled a big leap in the unnecessary, manipulative, and largely phony pre-election polls that anoint “front runners” before a single vote has been cast.

During her years as attorney general in California, Harris displayed predictable Deep State qualities on all issues. But her record in concealing the truth about the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy is less well known to the general public.

In 2012, Harris rejected the appeal of Sirhan Sirhan, whom knowledgeable researchers understand didn’t fire the shot that killed Kennedy and was almost certainly programmed in a Manchurian candidate-like manner. Sirhan’s attorneys based their appeal on “formidable evidence” demonstrating there was a second shooter in the pantry of the Ambassador Hotel and “horrendous violations” of Sirhan’s rights.

In papers filed in federal court, Harris declared, “In sum, [Sirhan] cannot possibly show that no reasonable juror would have convicted him if a jury had considered his ‘new’ evidence and allegations, in light of the overwhelming evidence supporting the convictions and the available evidence thoroughly debunking [Sirhan’s] second-shooter and automaton theories.”

Acoustic expert Philip Van Praag analyzed a tape recording of the RFK shooting, made by freelance reporter Stanislaw Pruszynski, who was covering Kennedy’s presidential campaign and was about 40 feet away from the hotel kitchen pantry, from which he concluded 13 shots were fired, proving “the existence of a second shooter because [Sirhan] only fired eight shots.”

“The mere possibility that more than one firearm was discharged during the assassination does not dismantle the prosecution’s case” against Sirhan, Harris was quoted as saying in court documents. Again, showing an appalling lack of concern for justice, Harris said that Sirhan “at most has shown that, according to Van Praag, two guns could be heard firing 13 shots in an audiotape of the shooting.” Harris called Van Praag’s analysis “pure speculation” and noted that even if it could be proven “that a second gunman successfully shot Senator Kennedy, [Sirhan] would still be guilty of the charged crimes.”

The new darling of the Democratic Party presidential candidates claimed that under California’s vicarious liability law, “an aider and abettor ‘is guilty not only of the offense he intended to facilitate or encourage, but also of any reasonably foreseeable offense committed by the person he aids and abets.’ ”

Responding to Daniel Brown, an associate clinical professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School who interviewed Sirhan for 60 hours over a three-year period, and displaying a stunning ignorance of the history of mind-control research under the CIA’s Project MKUltra, Harris stated: “The theory that a person could be hypnotized into planning and committing a murder against his will is a controversial (if not fantastic) one and has not been adopted by most of Brown’s peers, including the American Psychological Association. Thus, even if (Sirhan) could show that some psychologists believe in mind control or hypno-programming, his showing of actual innocence is nevertheless based on a debatable theory that is not universally accepted in the psychology community.”

Also in 2012, RFK assassination witness Nina Rhodes-Hughes granted an explosive interview with CNN, telling them, “What has to come out is that there was another shooter to my right.” Rhodes-Hughes was only a few feet from RFK in a hotel service pantry during the shooting. “The truth has got to be told. No more cover-ups.”

Like so many witnesses in the JFK assassination, Rhodes-Hughes accused the FBI of altering her testimony in its original report.

“I never said eight shots. I never, never said it. There were more than eight shots. . . . There were at least 12, maybe 14. And I know there were because I heard the rhythm in my head.” Rhodes- Hughes specifically called out California Attorney General Kamala Harris for “parroting” what was recorded in her inaccurate FBI report.

William F. Pepper was Sirhan’s attorney for years and represented him in this particular appeal along with Laurie Dusek. Pepper told CNN: “What is of interest is that there now seems to be more recognition of the fact that there was a second shooter, well positioned to put three bullets into the senator from close powder-burn range behind him, whilst Sirhan was always some distance in front of him.”

Establishment lawyer Robert Shapiro, who gained notoriety as part of O.J. Simpson’s “dream team,” echoed Harris’s predictable comments: “So let’s say that there was a second gun. Does that relieve him of any responsibility? Even if there is a second, third, or fourth gun, it’s irrelevant to his claim that he’s not responsible.”

Harris is clearly showing those who select our leaders that she is made of the “right stuff.”

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.