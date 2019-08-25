Audio: The Death of Jeffrey Epstein

AFP is pleased to offer our readers another excellent interview from writer and radio show host S.T. Patrick’s “Midnight Writer News Show.”

MWN Episode 127, “The Death of Jeffrey Epstein”

Author Donald Jeffries joins S.T. Patrick to discuss the death of Jeffrey Epstein. In this episode, recorded one day after the death, Jeffries and Patrick discuss the first reports from the mainstream media, prison conditions and cameras, suicide watch, the MSM backlash from The Daily Beast on day one, Arkancide, Trump’s reaction, Q Anon and the faked death theory, the photographic comparisons, Joe Scarborough and Seth Abramson’s Red Scare tweets, and much more.