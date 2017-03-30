Action Required: Help Defeat the World Pandemic Treaty

By Mark Anderson

The World Health Organization (WHO) is stealthily finalizing a World Pandemic Treaty that expands the scope of the decades-old International Health Regulations (IHR)—both of which have a strong potential to erode or overturn national and personal autonomy on medical choice, including choice pertaining to vaccination policies.

Los Angeles-based independent researcher James Roguski has been on top of the treaty negotiations among the 194 WHO member states that are taking place right now at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

Roguski recently established that there are four parallel tracks being pursued by the WHO:

A United Nations high-level “political declaration” on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, by the General Assembly, scheduled to be adopted soon—on Sept. 20, 2023. The IHR amendments adopted on May 27, 2022. The deadline for concerned citizens to encourage their representatives to reject those particular amendments is not far off—Dec. 1, 2023. Public input on over 300 new amendments to the IHR, which, according to Roguski, are being negotiated in secret, must be submitted no later than mid-January 2024. The WHO CA+ framework convention, a.k.a., “pandemic treaty,” and those 300-plus new amendments are currently scheduled to be finalized and adopted in May 2024.

At the website “StoptheGlobalAgenda.com,” Roguski lists “public servant” contacts in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The two U.S. links lead to official listings with contact information for all House of Representatives members and members of the Senate, which must constitutionally consent to all treaties. The other links lead to contact information for members of parliaments.

Roguski also furnished a model letter from which those inclined to get involved in these urgent developments can draw ideas or send the letter as written.

The model letter notes in part:

I demand that you inform yourself regarding the four separate tracks that are being pursued by the United Nations and the World Health Organization. These actions have the potential to dramatically alter the balance of power in the world by allocating tens of billions of dollars to the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex that has failed miserably over the past three years. … You must take immediate action to expose these actions, engage in public discussion of them and work to stop these potential agreements.

Contacted by AFP, Roguski remarked, “While they are negotiating all these things, they’re telling the nations, via the first ‘standing recommendations’ the WHO has ever issued, to implement these measures.”

He added that WHO representatives are throwing billions of dollars into surveillance, a “One Health” scheme and increased vaccine coverage.

“They figure they don’t necessarily need a legally binding agreement to get nations to pour billions into the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex,” he said. “They want the poor nations to establish the medical surveillance infrastructure that the rich nations already have, but they want the richer nations to pay for it. The Global Digital Health Certification Network is already being built out.”

The question remains whether WHO is trying to make the treaty a foregone conclusion.

“Yes,” Roguski replied. “They’ve never allowed public input on the IHR ever. And with the treaty, they hid the tens of thousands of mostly negative public comments that they began gathering in April 2022.”

For additional guidance and information on how to get involved, Roguski can be reached at (310) 619-3055. His website is JamesRoguski.Substack.com. He can be emailed at [email protected].