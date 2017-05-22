New Movie Exposes Bilderberg

Daniel Estulin will premier his new film, “Bilderberg, the Movie,” this week in New Orleans. Mark Anderson sat down with him ahead of the screening to learn more about the new film and Estulin’s research on the shadowy group.

By Mark Anderson

NEW ORLEANS, La.—Noted Bilderberg author-researcher Daniel Estulin will soon be screening for the first time in North America his documentary, “Bilderberg, the Movie,” to bring the background and meaning of the Bilderberg group’s highly secretive annual meetings to the greater public.

The Bilderberg meetings consist of 140 (chiefly European and North American) central bankers, finance ministers, former and current legislators, former and current prime ministers, corporate titans, and media moguls and editors who attend but agree not to report on the proceedings. European royalty, NATO and other military brass, select think-tank fellows from the Brookings Institution and other noted institutes, and high-tech gurus like Google founder Eric Schmidt, who represent some of the “fresh blood” among Bilderberg’s aging old guard, are also usually present. They are held at only the most posh hotels and resorts, which are totally cut off from the public during the three days of meetings.

The last U.S.-based meeting was held back in 2012 in Chantilly, Va., meaning the group is overdue to return to North America.

Estulin spoke to AFP in advance of the May 24 showing of the 62-minute film at the Prytania Theater in New Orleans, La. He told this AFP writer about the considerable challenges and intrigue he encountered in making the movie.

“I started working on this film in 2011-2012 when a . . . Spanish producer, who’s a great fan of my work, approached me about making a documentary,” Estulin explained. “We signed a deal. . . . [But] six months later he was ruined. If you believe in conspiracy or coincidence theories, three banks called in his loans at the same time. He basically went bankrupt.”

A year went by, and another group decided to make a Bilderberg film, with Estulin as co-producer. That film was essentially done by the late summer of 2015.

“Then one day my co-producer comes to me and says that he sold his 50% stake in the film to Baker & Taylor—that’s a subsidiary of the Carlyle Group,” he added. “So I basically knew . . . that there would be no way to get the film out. It was sabotaged. . . . The Carlyles are the Bushes, the bin Ladens, the Bakers. . . .”

Estulin had to reshoot the film to make sure it was 100% his creation, going to 13 cities in 11 countries in the process and spending about $200,000 of his own money.

To give would-be viewers a taste of the movie’s content, Estulin said that two phases of world control—carried out via a Bilderberg-nurtured monopoly- capitalist approach, based on breakneck economic growth for its own sake—have failed. So, when Bilderberg meets this year, he understands the group will be struggling to redefine itself and in the process come up with a model for a third phase of economic-political control.



The main problem with the “Bilderberg outlook,” summarized Estulin, is that it’s based on economic speculation and seeks to overturn the nation-state itself. Instead, it seeks to rely on the formation of regional economic blocs created by merging individual countries into larger entities. It’s no accident that Bilderberg’s early meetings nurtured the creation of ever-larger economic-political blocs, leading to today’s shaky European Union of 28 formerly independent countries—shaky enough to prompt Brits into voting last June to exit the dictatorial superstate.

In contrast, noted Estulin, President Donald Trump’s approach is rooted in a longstanding competing system that at least keeps countries more or less intact and focuses on tangible, commonsense goals like rebuilding infrastructure.

Mark Anderson is a longtime newsman now working as the roving editor for AFP. Email him at truthhound2@yahoo.com.