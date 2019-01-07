Deep State Ignores Culpability of Obama, Hillary in “Russiagate”

Trump campaign collusion with Russia to prevent Hillary Clinton’s election is a fantasy, says Donald Jeffries. Yet the corporate media continues to push the discredited theory as fact.

By Donald Jeffries

The mainstream media and high-profile Democratic Party politicians continue to push the fantasy that Russia colluded with the Trump presidential campaign in order to deny Deep State favorite Hillary Clinton the Oval Office. As Princeton professor Stephen F. Cohen noted in a recent article in The Nation, this has served to “all but shackle Donald Trump as a crisis-negotiator with Russian President Vladimir Putin.” This past July, Trump was widely blasted by the establishment for committing “treason” simply by meeting with Putin in Helsinki.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russian officials since May 2017. However, recently even a source as unfriendly to Trump as National Public Radio had to admit that Mueller’s case “looks weaker than ever.” And journalist Michael Isikoff, author of the fanciful book Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, admitted that many of the allegations in the so-called “Steele dossier,” which claimed that Russia possessed incriminating material about Trump, “will never be proven and are likely false.”

Trump quickly took to Twitter in the wake of Isikoff’s comments, and declared, “Michael Isikoff was the first to report dossier allegations and now seriously doubts the dossier claims. The whole Russian collusion thing was a hoax.”

While the mainstream media and its late-night sycophantic talk show hosts continue to harp on “Russiagate” fantasies, much more credible evidence linking the previous Obama administration to efforts at disseminating material designed to link Trump to Russian officials has been routinely ignored by them.

In late December, Judicial Watch released two different batches of State Department documents, which were heavily redacted in customary U.S. government manner. The documents revealed that classified information was sent to several members of the Senate, just prior to Trump’s inauguration. These documents demonstrate how the Obama State Department was frantically handing out this information to Democratic senators like Ben Cardin of Maryland and Mark Warner of Virginia, as well as friendly Republicans like Tennessee’s Robert Corker.

A chain of emails in early January 2017 revealed that Obama Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland was attempting to send documents supposedly linking Trump and the Russians to Warner. In one email later that month, the herculean effort was acknowledged with comments, literally only hours before Trump was inaugurated, like, “We made the deadline!” and, “Thank you everyone for what was truly a department-wide effort!”

“These documents show remarkable evidence of the non-stop, unethical effort in the Obama State Department to gather and send its own dossier of classified information on Russia in an effort to discredit the incoming Trump administration,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated.

As far back as Feb. 13, even The Washington Post could declare, in an op-ed headline, “The Media is Ignoring Ties Between the Clinton Campaign and Russians.” The article pointed out the fact that Christopher Steele, author of the notorious dossier, was paid with money from the Clinton campaign. Steele was known to be closely allied with Bill Clinton aide Sidney “Sid Vicious” Blumenthal and Jonathan Winer, a former staffer to John Kerry. These alliances received scant attention in the mainstream media, when compared to the press given to Donald Trump Jr. meeting once with a Russian lawyer, or the highly dubious allegations of “collusion” against Trump supporters like Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Jerome Corsi. To quote from the story, “. . . when the Democrats and their allies in the media insist that we need to know what the Russians did to influence the election and interfere in the democratic process, it is fair to ask which Russians are they talking about? Are they talking about the Russians who were solicited by Steele and his Democrat paymasters? What were the Russians’ interests and were any of them paying Steele?”

In 2015, the establishment’s newspaper of record, The New York Times, reported that Uranium One, a Canadian company that had been acquired by the Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom in a merger approved by a consortium of government agencies, including Hillary Clinton’s State Department, had donated over $2 million to the Clinton Foundation, which was not publicly disclosed by the Clintons. In another instance, a Russian bank with ties to the Kremlin, which was promoting Uranium One stock, paid Bill Clinton $500,000 for a speech in Moscow. As Trump himself noted, “Hillary Clinton gave them 20% of our uranium, gave Russia, for a big payment.”

It shouldn’t be a crime to talk with private citizens, or even public officials, from another country. That used to be called diplomacy. And mainstream inferences of impropriety or illegality in this regard have been inconsistent, to say the least.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold at the AFP Online Store.