Censorship Plague Infects America

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

Albert Camus’s 1947 novel used The Plague as a metaphor for fascism. Today, the plague of fascist-style intolerance is once again spreading. But the carriers are not so much the paleoconservative nationalists that antifa hates as antifa itself . . . and the milieu from which it arises.

The core principle of fascism is crushing dissent. And it is antifa and its allies who are the worst censors and most fanatical enemies of free speech.

On May 10, 1933, 40,000 pro-Nazi Germans gathered in Berlin to stage a gigantic book-burning bonfire. Exactly 85 years later, on May 10, 2018, philosopher and author Gilad Atzmon was barred from the Wil-Mar Community Center in Madison, Wisc. on the grounds that he was a supposed “Holocaust denier.”

In fact, Atzmon does not deny any facts about any of the many 20th century holocausts, but he insists that events in the past must be treated in an open, scholarly manner as opposed to as a religion. Atzmon opposes all forms of history laws. He prefers to remember his grandmother as a victim of the larger holocaust, World War II—which killed 60 million innocent people—rather than giving her special status because she, unlike more than 50 million other innocent victims of that horrific war, happened to be Jewish.

Like the 1930s German authors whose books were burned by Nazis, Atzmon is a dissident. A healthy society welcomes and embraces heretics like Atzmon. But our society is increasingly unhealthy, sickened by the plague of censorship, which festers in the stinking marshes of political correctness, then creeps out to strike down free thought.

Atzmon has been censored so many times he has lost count. When I informed him that his Madison venue had been abruptly canceled less than a week before the event, he told me, “It happens all the time.” Often the cancellations come on the very day of the event, making it difficult or impossible to find alternative locations.

Atzmon is censored because he criticizes Israel’s sacred cows and defends the rights of Palestinians. In this, he resembles the vast majority of censorship victims in America and Western Europe. Is it not odd that Americans and Europeans can critique and mock their own culture’s sacred symbols, yet are forced to kowtow to Israel’s?

I was recently banned from KBOO community radio in Portland, Ore. shortly before I was scheduled to appear. The witch-hunt that terrorized KBOO management into banning me was led by Zionists hiding behind the banner of the neo-Bolshevik antifa movement.

The previous year I was banned from the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarians and Universalists after a hate campaign led by a “liberal Zionist” member. That was the first time I had ever had a speaking event canceled. Israel lobby groups had tried to cancel my events several times before that, but they had always failed. In 2015, they got me briefly banned from Canada, but it backfired when the ban was quickly lifted and I spoke in many Canadian cities. In several of those cities, B’nai B’rith Canada pressured the venue to cancel, but none ever did.

In Edmonton, B’nai B’rith lodged a hate speech complaint with the local police. After the first half of my talk, two plainclothes officers approached me and identified themselves as members of the Edmonton Police Department hate squad. They told me they had no problem with anything I had said. So I can now brag that my talks are “certified hate-free by the Edmonton PD hate squad.”

Over the past three years, it seems that the censorship plague has metastasized and spread not only through community institutions like the Berkeley Unitarian church, the Wil-Mar Center in Madison, and KBOO radio but in even more virulent forms across the Internet. Many dozens of history books have been banned by Amazon. Facebook and Google are tweaking their algorithms to hide alternative media. An Internet publication I write for, “Veterans Today”—the most-read veterans publication in America—has been completely banned from Facebook without any explanation. The most likely reason: offending Zionist sensibilities.

Academia is also affected. Professors who question Zionist propaganda, like Anthony Hall, Steven Sulaita, and Joy Karega, have been the focus of hysterical witch-hunts. I recently interviewed Alan Sabrosky about censorship. Sabrosky, an ex-Marine officer and former director of strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College, is on record stating that “9/11 was a Mossad operation, period.” He told me that the ultimate form of censorship is assassination and voiced his suspicions about the untimely deaths of two great AMERICAN FREE PRESS journalists, Michael Collins Piper and Victor Thorn.

AFP is the last print publication braving the Zionist censorship hurricane. Writing for this newspaper may be a dangerous job, but somebody’s got to do it.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host.