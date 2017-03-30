U.S. Hegemony Over?

By John Friend

Burgeoning alliance between Russia, China challenges unipolar order

The U.S. has long maintained its geopolitical hegemony through threats, military action, color revolutions, disinformation campaigns, and other dirty tricks, but that is all changing.

Increasingly self-assertive countries around the world, including the global powerhouses of Russia and China but also smaller regional players such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Iran, have realized there are other options than simply taking orders from whatever regime is ruling in Washington.

For example, on March 11, Saudi and Iranian leaders met in Beijing to sign the Joint Trilateral Statement. Brokered by the Chinese—a major diplomatic coup against the U.S., which has traditionally played a leading role in such negotiations—the deal paves the way for the two energy-rich Middle Eastern nations to re-establish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies.

After years of hostility and breakdowns in diplomatic relations, Riyadh and Tehran vowed to work together to enhance “regional and international peace and security” while committing to “noninterference” in each other’s internal affairs.

In a sign that the U.S. has lost sway over the oil-rich Saudis, who have increased their cooperation with China and Russia in recent years, the Chinese Foreign Ministry brokered the blockbuster deal in an effort to calm tensions in the region and bring security, trust, and a cooperative spirit back to the Middle East, something decades of U.S.-led wars of aggression have completely undermined.

Following the election of the doddering President Joe Biden, it’s become increasingly clear that most energy-rich Muslim nations view the U.S. as a nation in decline, with China asserting itself on the world stage, positioning itself to be a major player in international geopolitics. Over the course of the past decade, most energy resources from the region have flowed to China, far exceeding the cargo heading to America and Western Europe, an indication of the burgeoning trade ties between China and the Middle East.

Shortly after the Chinese-brokered Mideast pact, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow for a three-day summit, which resulted in 14 major diplomatic, economic, and political agreements between the two nations. The leaders vowed to increase cooperation in a wide range of fields, including trade and infrastructure development, science and military development, and agriculture and cultural activities.

“This is an example of how world powers, who are permanent members of the UN Security Council and have a special responsibility for maintaining stability and security on the planet, should interact,” Putin stated at a ceremonial dinner following talks with Xi, a clear dig at the arrogant and disrespectful attitude of American diplomats.

Prior to his trip, Xi penned an op-ed in a major Russian newspaper, making the case for the Russia-Chinese cooperative alliance based on “lasting friendship and win-win cooperation.” Xi added that their relationship is based on “mutual respect” and “peaceful coexistence,” adding it set “a fine example for developing a new model of major-country relations.”

An international system based on the recognition of national sovereignty and independence, economic and political cooperation, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence sounds more just than the unipolar, U.S.-dictated world order that has prevailed to the detriment of the entire world—including the American people—for far too long.