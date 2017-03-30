The AFP Report – Philip Giraldi on Spy Wars

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Philip Giraldi, a regular columnist for American Free Press and one of America’s leading foreign policy experts and geopolitical analysts. Phil is also a regular contributor to The Unz Review.

Phil and I focus on his recently published article in American Free Press highlighting the “spy wars” taking place between Russia and the West, particularly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. We also address the current situation in Ukraine and the broader geopolitical ramifications, Ukraine’s Jewish president Volodymyr Zelensky being named TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year,” and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, shattering the post-WWII political narrative surrounding Adolf Hitler, the “Nazis,” and the purported Holocaust.

