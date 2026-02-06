Stop the Wars!

By the Staff of AFP

The United States appears to be on the precipice of yet another costly, unnecessary war in the Middle East—this time with Iran—as the self-described “peace president” takes to the internet to threaten even more bombings.

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

On Jan. 28, President Donald Trump posted on his social media “Truth Social” platform:

A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Vene­zuela. Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.

Trump concluded his missive that he hoped Iran would come to the table, because it cannot have nuclear weapons—despite Trump claiming last June that the first round of bombs he ordered to be dropped on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22 had “completely and totally obliterated” the Persian state’s nuclear capabilities.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would “stop the chaos in the Middle East.” He claimed he wanted to be remembered as a “peacemaker.” The United States, however, remains firmly mired in that bloody region, working closely with the Israelis on a genocide in Gaza as well as multiple regime-change wars throughout the region.

Why should the Iranians trust anything Trump has to say given his past statements?

On June 12, Trump posted a message on his social media site that the United States remains “committed to a diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue.”

On June 15, while negotiations were scheduled to take place in Oman, Israel began bombing Iran, killing Iranian military officials and scientists and their families in their beds.

Ten days after that, the United States dropped more than a dozen bunker-busting “mother of all bombs” on Iran’s three nuclear facilities.

At that time, Trump openly bragged that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had misled Iran to achieve the element of surprise. He even admitted that he ordered the U.S. bombing while his own negotiators were working on a deal with Iranian officials, effectively exploiting the talks as a ruse for a sneak attack.

In a speech in Turkey on June 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the president:

Trump has betrayed not only Iran by abusing our commitment to diplomacy, but also his own voters by submitting to the wishes of wanted war criminal Netanyahu who has grown accustomed to exploiting the lives and wealth of American citizens.

On Jan. 28, Iranian officials at the New York consulate fired back on social media site “X,” rightly pointing out:

Last time the United States blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives.

The Iranians then concluded:

Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—but if pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before.

The latest figures for the U.S. national debt has it topped out at nearly $40 trillion. This is largely the result of repeated federal budget deficits, driven largely by unprecedented military spending, that is bankrupting this nation. U.S. debt is expected to reach $50 trillion in the next four years, as it grows by around $1 trillion every three months.

The United States simply cannot afford another war—especially with a country like Iran that has never really threatened the United States.