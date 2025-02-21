PROBE REVEALS HUNDREDS OF BILLION$ WASTED

By the Staff of AFP

The Trump administration’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has uncovered billions of taxpayer dollars in waste and fraud across multiple federal agencies, according to the latest reports out of Washington, D.C. Perhaps even more shocking is the fact that this scandal has been ongoing for decades—and not one top elected or appointed U.S. official has ever revealed as much ridiculous, reckless, wasteful spending as DOGE has in three weeks.

The liberal establishment has been working itself into a lather over what investigators with DOGE have been uncovering, but, at the end of the day, the proof is there, and U.S. citizens should be very angry over what the U.S. government has been spending their hard-earned money on.

Among other things, some of the more absurd findings include:

$520 million for “woke” environmental, social, and governance investments in Africa;

$260 million for the George-Soros-backed East-West Management Institute;

$83 million to Mozambique to combat sexual promiscuity;

$43 million for a single gas station in Afghanistan;

$45 million for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Burma;

$68 million to fund the globalist World Economic Forum; and

$25 million to fund “green transportation” in the Eastern European country of Georgia.

The above list is only a small part of what DOGE investigators have actually uncovered.

There were billions of dollars more spread across dozens of other wasteful programs, like $20,000 for Ecuador to put on so-called “drag shows” where men dress up in women’s costumes and dance around provocatively. There was $50,000 for Columbia to host something identified only as a “transgender opera.” There was $10 million of taxpayers’ money handed out to study what happens when animals are injected with cross-sex hormones.

Liberals have focused on the fact that, technically, all of this money that federal officials have been tossing around does not constitute “fraud,” as these programs were actually authorized by Congress. But this only begs the question: Who exactly thought it was a good idea to fund these programs—such as $27 million for gift bags for illegal aliens from Central America, who were in the process of being deported from the United States?

The list goes on and on. It is so bad, we at American Free Press could dedicate many pages of our newspaper to detailing the absurd, overpriced, and downright wasteful spending that has gone on unchecked in Washington for decades

As hundreds of millions of Americans continue to struggle with the sky-high price of just about everything in this country, Washington was handing out billions of your hard-earned dollars to fund ridiculous woke programs in many countries most Americans can’t even find on a map.

At a recent press conference, President Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt had strong words to describe what investigators have unearthed.

“I would just say a strong message to Democrats who are out there pretending to be outraged about the long list of crap that this administration is cutting,” Leavitt told reporters. “The American people … want their taxpayer [dollars] going to good uses, not stuff like this.”