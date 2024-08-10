Israel dragging America into a four-front wa

By the AFP Staff

The Israeli military, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the course of 24 hours on July 30 and 31, assassinated the political leader of Palestinian guerrilla group Hamas, the No. 2 leader of Lebanese militia Hezbollah, and a top Iranian military commander in Syria.

Making matters much worse, Israel assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was in Tehran on an official visit to attend the ceremonies marking the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

A week before, Netanyahu spoke before a joint session of Congress where half of the Democratic senators and congressmen opted not to show up in protest of the war criminal’s visit to the United States.

While the mainstream media in the U.S. chose to parrot Israeli propaganda on these three provocative moves, the Arab world was awash with the reality of the situation—that the Israeli government led by a psychopath is hoping to provoke Hezbollah, Iran, and Yemen into an all-out war—and drag the U.S. right into the middle of it all.

Mentally impaired President Joe Biden has yet to respond to the three assassinations, but his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, did splutter out a quick response to reporters’ questions while on a trip to Singapore.

“This is something we were not aware of or involved in,” Blinken told the world.

It matters not if the U.S. actually had any involvement or advanced knowledge of these three assassinations, as the Iranians certainly think the U.S. did.

In a letter delivered to the UN Security Council on July 31, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani wrote, “This act could not have occurred without the authorization and intelligence support of the U.S.”

Even as far back as 1973, infamous Secretary of State Henry Kissinger understood that Israel sowing violent chaos in the Middle East was not good for the United States.

“From an Israeli point of view, it is no disaster to have the whole Arab world radicalized and anti-American, because this guarantees [U.S.] continued support,” Kissinger said during an Oct. 23, 1973, meeting at the State Department. “From an American point of view, it is a disaster.”

The killing of Hamas’s leader comes as the U.S. has been working on a ceasefire deal between the Israelis and Hamas in Gaza—something two-thirds of Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. support. Netanyahu, who faces a criminal trial for corruption once he is out of office, has been accused of repeatedly sabotaging peace deals, so he can keep the war going and remain in power.

While in the U.S., Netanyahu met with Biden, Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu was “irked” with Harris, who had told the Israeli prime minister that he should accept the deal with Hamas and treat Palestinians better.

Multiple analysts contend that these warmongering acts were ultimately intended to box in Washington and force the U.S. into a war that an overwhelming majority of Americans do not want.