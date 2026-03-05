Epstein Files Expose Israeli Occupation of America

By Kevin Barrett, Ph.D.

On Jan. 30, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released what it called “3.5 million responsive pages” in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Though more than a month late, redacted in bizarrely non-compliant ways, and representing only about half of the Jeffrey Epstein files (the other half are still being illegally withheld) the DOJ document dump provided abundant, irrefutable evidence that the “anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists” have been right all along: The United States of America is occupied by a Jewish supremacist crime ring based in Israel.

The documents show that when then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta gave convicted sex criminal Epstein a sweetheart plea deal in 2008 because Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” he was referring to Israeli intelligence. According to FBI files, Acosta’s source was Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s lawyer, who himself represented Israeli intelligence.

Epstein should have gone to prison for years or decades, as would any other criminal convicted of the same charges. But the notorious sex trafficker got a work-release wrist slap. Since when can a foreign intelligence agency tell a member of the U.S. Attorney’s Office not to do his job?

The latest document dump confirms that Epstein, who was groomed as a sexual blackmailer by Les Wexner’s MEGA group of billionaire Mossad spies, was “trained as a spy by (Israel’s former military intelligence chief and Prime Minister) Ehud Barak,” who visited Epstein’s New York mansion on dozens of occasions.

Barak and Epstein teamed up not only to blackmail American political, economic, and cultural leaders, but also to funnel huge sums of money to politicians in various nations—bribes in return for those politicians following Israel’s orders.

The new document dump reveals that Epstein worked with Israel to support their Ukrainian asset Volo­dymyr Zelensky, and to try to overthrow Russia’s Vladimir Putin and replace him with an Israeli stooge named Ilya Ponomatov. Epstein, we also learn, was involved in the overthrow of Libya’s Muammar Qaddafi.

The Mossad blackmailer helped cultivate Israel’s relations with separatists in the imaginary nation of “Somaliland” (which only Israel recognizes). He brokered Israel’s ties with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and maintained close relationships with top UK leaders including Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson. [See pages 8-9 of this AFP issue.—Ed]

These and other revelations prove that Epstein was not just a sexual blackmailer. Since his job was to establish compromising personal relationships with the world’s most powerful people, Epstein was also used by Israel as a high-level international power broker. “I represent the Rothschilds,” Epstein wrote to tech billionaire Peter Thiel, referring to the banking dynasty that created Israel.

The DOJ files show how Israeli/ Rothschild agent Epstein lured his blackmail targets into a cesspool of depravity. The files contain many references to torturing, raping, and murdering children. FBI files cite testimony that Epstein’s crime ring would “birth babies for black market use.” Those who thought Pizzagate was an unproven conspiracy theory may be surprised to learn that the Epstein emails include more than 900 references to “pizza” as an obvious code for child sex slaves.

Though the mainstream media professes to hate racism, they are covering up Epstein’s virulent racism against non-Jews. The emails are full of disparaging references to “goys,” a term for non-Jews that roughly parallels other racial slurs including the N-word. Epstein and his supremacist cronies loved to degrade non-Jewish children and teens, but never targeted their fellow “Chosen Ones.”

For many Americans, the most disturbing revelations in the files involve Donald Trump. Prior to the files’ release, we knew that Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least eight times, was referred to by Epstein as his “best friend,” sent a birthday drawing to Epstein depicting a barely pubescent naked girl alluding to their “secret,” and has been accused of raping 13-year-old “Katie Johnson” in 1994 at an Epstein party and then threatening to kill the girl and her family.

The first Epstein dump also contained FBI witness reports that Trump was present when a baby was drowned in Lake Michigan, and was implicated in the rape and murder of a certain Dusty Rhea Duke in 2000.

The new Epstein files release includes FBI witness reports that Trump was involved in murdering three girls who were buried at Mar-a-Lago and threatening the witness with a similar fate. Witnesses also told the FBI that Trump auctioned underage girls from his swimsuit contests, measuring their private parts and “rating” them.

Trump is also accused in the files of serious sexual abuses against 13- and 14-year-old girls.

At this point, we cannot judge the veracity of these revelations. We are only reporting allegations in the Epstein files that have been attested to by allegedly credible witnesses interviewed by the FBI.

Is there any more disturbing information on the president in the unreleased portion of the files? That we may never know unless Trump stops following Israel’s orders. Then, suddenly, rafts of incriminating FBI files on Trump could emerge.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions.